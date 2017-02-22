Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, running, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: The IBVL/ISF Girls Under-16 National Trials will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26 in Hermosa Beach. Entry fee is $125 per team and all players must have current AAU memberships. For more information and to register, visit ibvl.org.

The new season of the Co-ed Volleyball on the Beach League on Tuesday nights begin March 14 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in a best two out of three format. Six weeks of regular season play with two weeks of playoffs. Cost is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident. Teams must register at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For questions, contact Bill Sigler (bill@smacksportswear.com) and/or Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org).

Football: Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding two Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camps. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., the camps take place Jan. 31 – Feb. 23 and March 7-30 and are run by head coach Matt Ballard and asst. coach and defensive coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $120 for both camps; $70 for one camp; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

Ice Hockey: The LA Kings Crew, Kings Chariot, Marty McSorley, Vic Venasky and Ian “Hawk” Turnbull help celebrate Our Hockey Heroes during National Hockey Week at the Promenade Ice Chalet (PIC), 550 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1-3 p.m. Various fundraising efforts will be raising awareness and funds benefitting The Kings Care Foundation. Our Heroes will be leading on ice activities, obstacles and relay’s with PIC Hockey students ages 12 years and younger. For more information, visit promenadeicechalet.com.

Baseball: Redondo Union High School will hold its annual Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday, Feb. 25. Festivities begin with picture at 9 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:15 a.m. and the first pitch at 11 a.m. Former players are urged to contact Redondo head coach Jeff Baumback at Jbaumback@rbusd.org; 562- 256-6527.

Paddleboarding: The unofficial start to the paddling season takes place with The Cold Hands Paddle to be held Sunday, March 5 at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro..Open to all ages, the 4-mile race is free with awards given to men’s and women’s stock and unlimited prone and SUP contestants. Raffle tickets and t-shirts available online with proceeds benefitting the Sarcoma Alliance and the fight against cancer. For more information, visit paddleguru.com.

Running: Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Mar. 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

