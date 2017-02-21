Mira Costa, Redondo open CIF boys soccer playoffs with wins

By Randy Angel

Bay League champion Redondo escaped with a narrow victory in what turned out to be a close first round of competition for local teams in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

AFter Noah Ristovich scored in the first half, Adam Yorke’s late goal gave Redondo a 2-1 victory over visiting Harvard-Westlake.

Redondo (15-7-5) travels to take on second-seeded Redlands East Valley (20-0-1) in the second round Wednesday. The winner will play the Edison-Mission Viejo winner in the quarterfinals on Saturday. All games with the exception of the finals are scheduled for 3 p.m. or 5 p..m. starts to be determined by the home team.

Mira Costa celebrated a thrilling victory at Santa Ana, winning 4-1 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. Max Taylor scored in regulation and joined Trevor Taub, Coleman Weaver and Brady Douglas in scoring on penalty kicks.

Mira Costa (14-6-2) plays at Long Beach Jordan (6-7-6) on Wednesday with the winner advancing to play the Paramount-Sunny Hills winner on Saturday.

Palos Verdes (17-6-2) held off Millikan for a 1-0 victory and hosts Downey (18-9-1) in the second round with the winner to play the Santa Barbara-Loyola victor on Saturday.

Peninsula (13-8-1), a Bay League at-large team, lost at top-seeded Cathedral 2-0.

In Division 3, second-seeded South Torrance defeated Palm Springs 2-1 Monday, plays Long Beach Wilson on ‘Wednesday with the winner to play the El Dorado-Channel Islands winner on Saturday.

West Torrance won its Division 3 opener with a 1-0 victory against visiting Bishop Amat. The Warriors travel to Camarillo on Wednesday. The winner will face the Diamond Bar-Citrus Valley winner on Saturday.

In Division 4, Lawndale beat Garden Grove 3-1 and plays at Cathedral City on Wednesday.

In Division 6, after a 0-0 tie, Vistamar defeated Beaumont 4-3 on penalty kick advancing to play Dunn on Wednesday.

For brackets, results and times, visit cifss.org.

Girls soccer

Local girls soccer teams had a dismal first round with only Pioneer League champion South Torrance advancing in Division 3.

The second-seeded Spartans plays Arcadia Tuesday with the winner to play the Glendora-Oxnard winner in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Eliminated in the first round were Redondo (22-5-3), Mira Costa (14-6-2), Peninsula (7-8-6), North Torrance (16-8) and West Torrance (7-8-1).

