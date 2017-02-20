Mira Costa boys rugby team falls in SoCal semifinals

by Randy Angel

In a battle of nationally ranked teams, Mira Costa’s boys rugby team not only saw their chance for a second straight Southern California championship thwarted, but had their 22-game home winning streak snapped in a devastating 26-19 overtime loss.

Ranked No. 10 in the nation, Mira Costa matched up well with No. 12 Torrey Pines, but couldn’t overcome mistakes that gave the visitors the win.

Torrey Pines took advantage of the strong wind to aid its kicking game converting on four of six penalty kick attempts in the game.

Scores by Kaden Loversky and Jonah Tavai gave Mira Costa a 12-9 halftime lead but in the second half, Torrey Pines scored three points on a penalty kick to tie the score.

The Mustangs answered quickly with Tavai reaching the Try zone from eight meters out and Loversky’s conversion putting Mira Costa ahead 19-12.

Unfortunately two mistakes late in the game hurt the Mustangs. The first came late in the second half as they tried to punt the ball from deep in their own end, a punt that was blocked back into the Mira Costa’s Try zone. An alert Falcon immediately grounded the ball to tie the score 19-19.

During the overtime period, a Torrey Pines runner found a gap through the Mira Costa defense and broke a tackle for the winning score.

The play came on a night when the Mustang’s starting fullback Sean Walker was unable to play due to an injured ankle and backup fullback TK Maier also was injured.

Torrey Pines will play La Costa Canyon for the championship. Mira Costa finished the season with a 7-1 record and the LA Division Championship.

