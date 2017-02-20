Mira Costa sends two wrestlers to Masters Meet

By Randy Angel

Not allowing a single offensive point against him, Mira Costa junior Jared Williams earned the title of CIF wrestling champion Saturday at the Inland Division competition in Temecula.

Williams won the 145-pound weight class to lead three Mira Costa wrestlers who placed at the meet.

“Jared was amazing,” Mira Costa coach Jimmy Chaney said. “In the CIF Individual Championships, schools from all division levels come together. Even though we are from one of the lower divisions our team finished in 6th place.”

Also placing at the meet were senior Jean Paul LeBosnoyani, who finished 2nd in the 170-pound division and sophomore Jacob Gordon, who placed 7th in the 132-pound weight class.

“Jean Paul pinned his first four opponents in the first period, then in the finals he wrestled the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state and was losing 9-8,” Chaney explained. “With only about 25 seconds left on the clock, he had to force shots to try to make something happen and lost 13-9, but they were so evenly matched. We believe over the next two weeks we will see Jean Paul rise above. Our goal is for him to win state.”

Williams and LeBosnoyani qualified for the CIF-SS Masters Meet that takes place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario. The top nine finishers in each weight class qualify for the State Meet to be held March 3-4 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.

Also wrestling for Mira Costa at the CIF Individual Championships were Alan Faber (106), Mitchell Halverson (120), Tyler Gordon (138), Will Curtis (152), Hanul Kim (160), Jamie Kingsman (182), Sam Michelsen (195), Bobby Millea (220) and Joseph Gebele (285).

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.