Advertisement
 Added on February 19, 2017  Kevin Cody  

Waves clear Redondo Beach Breakwater, injure spectators

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Storm surf cleared the Redondo Beach Breakwall Saturday afternoon, despite the high tide being a modest four feet. Several people watching the surf from the King Harbor Yacht Club parking lot, inside the harbor, were injured after being knocked down by waves.  Redondo Beach paramedics took them to a local hospital for treatment.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login