Added on February 19, 2017
Kevin Cody
Redondo Beach
Waves clear Redondo Beach Breakwater, injure spectators
Storm surf cleared the Redondo Beach Breakwall Saturday afternoon, despite the high tide being a modest four feet. Several people watching the surf from the King Harbor Yacht Club parking lot, inside the harbor, were injured after being knocked down by waves. Redondo Beach paramedics took them to a local hospital for treatment.
by Kevin Cody
