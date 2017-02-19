Bay League girls basketball teams reach CIF quarterfinals

By Randy Angel

The Bay League is being well represented in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs with all three teams advancing to the quarterfinals in their respective divisions.

Top-seeded Redondo, which earned a first-round bye in Division 1AA , recorded it first playoff victory Saturday night with a 61-24 drubbing of visiting Centennial of Corona.

Lane Arkangel led the Sea Hawks with 14 points, Lauren Tsuneishi had nine points and five steals and Alyssa Munn recorded eight points, four assists and four steals in the win.

Redondo (17-9) will play at St. Anthony (16-13) Wednesday at 7 p.m.

In Division 1A, Mira Costa continued to roll with a 73-53 victory against Valley View. Four-year varsity players Allie Navarette scored 29 points and Halle Maeda added 21 points to lead the charge. Laura Sheckter chipped in with eight points and Kira Escovar had six points for the Mustangs.

Mira Costa (20-8) will travel to Riverside to take on top-seeded ML King (27-1) in the quarterfinals.

Competing in Division 3AA, Palos Verdes (20-9) defeated host Rialto 59-34 and will host Thousand Oaks (14-14) on Wednesday.

Bishop Montgomery (18-9) won its Division 1A second-round game holding off host and third-seeded Agoura 51-49. The Knights will host El Rancho (24-4) in the quarterfinals.

Leuzinger (20-10) advanced in Division 2A beating Covina 62-42 and will host third-seeded Cabrillo/Lompoc (24-2) on Wednesday.

Chadwick (17-6) also reached the quarterfinals with a 55-11 rout of Shalhevet in Division 5A. The Dolphins will host Boron (19-5) on Wednesday.

Eliminated in the second round were West Torrance, a 61-46 loser to Valencia in Division 1AA and Torrance, who lost to Righetti 61-36 in Division 2A.

For brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

