Costa, Redondo boys fall in basketball playoffs

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s boys basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss to end its season Friday night bur Redondo continues to play despite dropping its first-round game in the CIF-SS Open Division.

Redondo (23-5) was no match for host Roosevelt and could not capitalize on Ryse Williams’ 23-point performance in an 81-70 loss.

The Sea Hawks fall into the Consolation Bracket where they will host Crossroads (18-9) Tuesday at 7 p.m. Crossroads lost to third-seeded Mater Dei 80-44 in the first round,

Also in the Open Division, fourth-seeded Bishop Montgomery (24-2) defeated visiting Oak Park 83-66 and will play at Santa Margarita (21-6) in the second round on Tuesday.

After Mira Costa (14-13) opened the Division 2AA playoffs with a 70-64 road victory over San Marcos, the Mustangs could not hold onto a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Friday, falling to visiting St Joseph/Santa Maria 67-65.

St. Joseph sharpshooting guard JoJo Walker scored half of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.

Mira Costa’ was led by Jackson Weaver who scored 17 points. Brandon Chan scored 13 points but his 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim ending the Mustang’s season.

In Division 1A, Peninsula (20-9) rallied to defeat host and third seeded Los Altos and will host Mayfair (19-10) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

In Division 2A, Leuzinger (17-10) eliminated Claremont 66-64 and will host Vista Murrieta (23-5) in the quarterfinals.

North Torrance (17-19) upset top-seeded Saddleback Valley Christian 56-51 in Division 3AA and will host Mission Viejo (16-12) on Tuesday.

In Division 4AA, top-seeded West Torrance (19-8) defeated Katella 89-56 and will host San Marino (15-13) in the quarterfinals.

Eliminated from competition were Palos Verdes, who lost to Hesperia 46-34 in Division 3A; Vistamar, a 76-62 loser to Providence in Division 5AA.; and Serra, who fell to Rancho Verdes 66-33 in Division 1AA.

For brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

