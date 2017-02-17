Advertisement
Redondo girls water polo routs Hillcrest in first round

Haley Winn fires past a Hillcrest defender in Redondo’s 16-3 first-round win of the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs. Photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Second-seeded Redondo had little trouble advancing to the quarterfinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs throttling visiting Hillcrest 16-3 on Wednesday.

Redondo (27-3) will play at La Serna (18-12)  at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will face the Santiago/Corona-Warren winner in the semifinals on Wednesday.

In Division 4, Peninsula (18-7) defeated La Quinta and will host Laguna Hills (13-9) in the quarterfinals with the victor taking on the Oxnard-South Pasadena winner on Wednesday.

Mira Costa (15-14) suffered a heartbreaking 10-9 loss at Troy in its Division 2 opening-round game.and in Division 5, El Segundo (15-12) lost at Alemany 16-12.

For brackets, results and times, visit cifss.org.

