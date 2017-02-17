Costa girls basketball team advances to second round

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s girls basketball team carried the momentum of winning a share of the Bay League title in the regular-season finale into the postseason, running by visiting Edison 61-33 in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1A playoffs.

Allie Navarette scored 16 points, Kelli Toyooka added 11 points and Halle Maeda recorded 10 points, seven assists and six steals in the win.

Mira Costa (20-9) will host Valley View (23-6) in the second round Saturday. All games with the exception of the finals begin at 7 p.m.

Also in Division 1A in an all-South Bay first-round match-up, third-seeded Bishop Montgomery (18-9) defeated South Torrance 69-52 and will travel to Agoura ( 22-7) for a second-round contest.

In Division 1AA, Redondo (16-9) earned a first-round bye and hosts Centennial/Corona (15-14) in the second round on Saturday. West Torrance (17-9) had a bye and will host Valencia/Valencia (24-5) in the second round. North Torrance (19-8) lost at Vista Murrieta 68-59 to close out its season.

In Division 2A, Torrance (13-12) defeated host Rio Mesa 56-47 and will play at top-seeded Righetti (22-3) on Saturday

Leuzinger (20-10) won its Division 2A opener at Mayfair 67-44 and hosts Covina (24-5). Lawndale (17-10) saw its season come to an end with a 66-59 home loss to Carter.

In Division 3AA, Palos Verdes (20-9) defeated visiting Diamond Bar 58-33 and will play at Rialto (18-8) in the second round.

In Division 5A, Chadwick (16-6) travels to Shalhevet (7-2) ifor a first-round game on Saturday.

For brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

