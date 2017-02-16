South Bay Community Calendar 2-16-2017

Thursday, February 16

Bingo!

The Hermosa Five-0 Senior Center hosts an evening of Bingo with special needs youth through the Friendship Foundation. 4:30-6 p.m. Food and prizes. 710 Pier Ave.

Saturday, February 18

Medicare 101

Are you turning 65, preparing for retirement or already on Medicare? Learn about original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug and Medigap plans. 10 a.m. – noon. For informational purposes only; no specific plan benefits or details will be shared. Registration required. (888) 848-9355. Long Beach Memorial, Houssels Forum, 2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach. Memorialcare.org.

Story hugs

Enjoy a very special read aloud with Louis Thomas, author of Hug It Out! at the Manhattan Beach Library. This new picture book offers a fresh and funny take on sibling rivalry and conflict resolution. Co-sponsored by Pages: a bookstore. 11 a.m. 1320 Highland Ave. (310) 545-8595.

Aviation stories

Flying Wings and Radical Things – Northrop’s Secret Aerospace Projects and Concepts 1939 – 1994. Celebrity Lecture with Northrop Grumman Historian, Tony Chong. 11 a.m. Tony’s book will be available for sale at the museum. Western Museum of Flight, 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. For information contact Cynthia Macha at (714) 300-5524, cm@wmof.com. wmof.com.

Beautiful gesture

The South Bay Coastliners presents ‘Beau Jest’ the musical. Sat., 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr, Torrance. Reserve seating only. Order tickets online at: coastliners.org or call the Theater Box Office (310) 781-7171.

Sunday, February 19

Can I borrow your pen

The 29th Annual Los Angeles International Pen Show. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach Marriott Hotel, 140 Parkview Ave, Manhattan Beach. For tickets and information call (310) 546-7511 or visit LAInternationalPenShow.com.

Monday, February 20

Presidents Day

What can be better than celebrating President’s Day on board the Battleship of Presidents? Explore history and adventure aboard the Battleship Iowa. You won’t believe your eyes as the 32nd President Franklin Delano Roosevelt returns to the ship he sailed on in 1943. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 250 S. Harbor Blvd, San Pedro. (877) 446-9261 or pacificbattleship.com/event/detail/806.

Tuesday, February 21

Career refresher

Gals starting over spring career workshop introduction meeting. Are you interested in help to restart your career, update your resume, brush up on interviewing or just need some direction about your job search? Take the first step to starting over in this free intro meeting. 7 – 8:30 p.m. St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 301 Avenue D, Redondo Beach. Info@GalsStartingOver.org or 857-998-8858.

Wednesday, February 22

Runners should swim

Complement and extend your running life by swimming. Perfect for marathoners. Come to any 6 a.m. Wednesday morning class in February at El Segundo, 219 W. Mariposa Ave. or March evening at Redondo High School, 1 Seahawk Way, 8 p.m. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call (310) 390-5700.

Five-0 film

Hermosa’s Five-0 Senior Center will be screening the 2016 thriller The Girl on the Train, beginning at noon. $1 suggested donation. Coffee, candy and popcorn provided! 710 Pier Ave. 310-318-0280.

Noir classic

View and discuss the classic 1941 film The Maltese Falcon directed by John Huston and starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor. 6 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Library. Ages 13 and up. This is part of the NEA Big Read, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest presented by Shakespeare at Play. 1320 Highland Ave. (310) 545-8595.

Learn the Mac

Mac Users Group Meeting Lomita VFW Hall, 1865 Lomita Blvd, Lomita. 6:30 p.m. Beginners Q & A, 8 p.m. presentation on Wunderlist, a free app that will help you Get Things Done. Visit the website sbamug.com for more info, or call (310) 644-3315, info@sbamug.com. Admission is free. All Mac/iPad/iPhone users and potential users are welcome.

Friday, February 24

Art After Hours

A Local Experience art show put on by Cowork South Bay in collaboration with local artist. Live music and refreshments. Art will be available to purchase. 6 – 9 p.m. Cowork South Bay, 22519 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance. facebook.com/events/152962991867246/.

Fun-tastic Fridays

Learn to makes crafts with leftover Valentine’s Day candy. Free and sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library, no registration is required. 4 p.m. Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, Community Meeting Room, 3301 Torrance Blvd, Torrance. For more information call (310) 618-5964. Library.TorranceCA.Gov.

