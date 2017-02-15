South Bay officials join to combat homelessness

by David Mendez

Elected officials from around the South Bay joined County Supervisor Janice Hahn and representatives from area non-profits at Redondo Beach’s Veterans Park on Thursday, at a conference to promote an upcoming ballot measure aimed at providing county funding for homeless services.

Measure H, which is on the March ballot, authorizes a one-quarter percent sales tax increase throughout Los Angeles County. Tax proceeds would go toward ongoing funding to fight and prevent homelessness throughout L.A. County, including funding mental health, substance abuse treatment and housing services. The measure is estimated to invest $350 million annually for 10 years toward homelessness solutions.

However, the measure requires a 2/3 supermajority of voters in order to pass.

“Homelessness is all around us, in every neighborhood; it affects families, children and veterans, all of whom eventually find refuge in a cardboard box, in cars, in tents, or if they’re lucky, a temporary shelter,” Redondo Beach Councilman Christian Horvath. “That is unacceptable, and that is why we’re here today.”

Two days earlier, at Redondo’s Feb. 7 City Council meeting, Horvath and his fellow council members passed a resolution in support of Measure H.

Over the past year, Redondo has established efforts to help homeless persons by dedicating officers to assist in homeless-related issues and bringing a trained mental health clinician to ride along with officers twice weekly.

Horvath was joined by fellow elected officials Hermosa Beach Mayor Hany Fangary, Manhattan Beach Councilwoman Amy Howorth, Torrance Mayor Pat Furey and Lawndale Councilman Jim Osbourne, as well as People Assisting the Homeless CEO Jennifer Hark-Dietz and representatives from 1736 Family Crisis Center and Shared Bread.

People Assisting the Homeless CEO Jennifer Hark-Dietz was also in attendance to lend her support. PATH has been working in concert with Redondo Beach and other South Bay cities to provide services for homeless individuals.

“We’ve been fortunate to offer our South Bay program for one year, and in that short time we’ve already helped 73 people move into permanent homes,” Hark-Dietz said. “This is just the beginning for what’s possible for this community if Measure H passes.”

More than 46,000 people in L.A. County were estimated to be experiencing homelessness as of January, which is a six percent increase from one year prior.

“Homelessness in L.A. County has reached crisis levels…this plan is made of proven strategies to help break the cycle of homelessness and prevent people form becoming homeless who are on the brink,” Hahn said. “What we’re asking for is a small sacrifice that will allow us to finally get at the root of what causes homelessness.”

Hahn acknowledged that there are residents with reservations about adding taxes, but added that a quarter-cent sales tax would amount to adding ten cents to the price of a sweater costing $40.

“So I ask…brother, can you spare a dime?” Hahn said. “I’m confident that on March 7, voters will say ‘yes.’”

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.