Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, running, beach volleyball and more

Football: Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding two Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camps. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., the camps take place Jan. 31 – Feb. 23 and March 7-30 and are run by head coach Matt Ballard and asst. coach and defensive coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $120 for both camps; $70 for one camp; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

Baseball: Former Redondo Union High School ace Cassius Hamm threw a no-hitter leading El Camino College to a 4-0 victory over Bakersfield. Hamm finished with 16 strikeouts and four walks.

Redondo Union High School will hold its annual Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday, Feb. 25. Festivities begin with a group picture at 9 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:15 a.m. and the first pitch at 11 a.m. Former players are urged to contact Redondo head coach Jeff Baumback at Jbaumback@rbusd.org; 562- 256-6527.

Fundraising: The Redondo Union High School Sea Hawks 12th Man Booster Club is hosting its first annual Adults Only 80’s Night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Redondo Beach Moose Lodge, 516 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The event features music, food, costume contest, dancing, and photo booth. Reservations are limited and cost $40 per person (add $20 after Feb. 15). For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

Paddleboarding: The unofficial start to the paddling season takes place with The Cold Hands Paddle to be held Sunday, Mar. 5 at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro..Open to all ages, the 4-mile race is free with awards given to men’s and women’s stock and unlimited prone and SUP contestants. Raffle tickets and t-shirts available online with proceeds benefitting the Sarcoma Alliance and the fight against cancer. For more information, visit paddleguru.com.

Running: Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Mar. 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.



Beach Volleyball: The IBVL/ISF Girls Under-16 National Trials will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26 in Hermosa Beach. Entry fee is $125 per team and all players must have current AAU memberships. For more information and to register, visit ibvl.org.

The new season of the Co-ed Volleyball on the Beach League on Tuesday nights begin March 14 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in a best two out of three format. Six weeks of regular season play with two weeks of playoffs. Cost is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident Teams must register at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For questions, contact Bill Sigler (bill@smacksportswear.com) and/or Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org).

