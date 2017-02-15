Redondo boys enter CIF-SS Division 1 soccer playoffs as Bay League champions

By Randy Angel

In a wild final week of the regular season, Redondo’s boys soccer team walked away with the Bay League thanks to some help from a surprise source.

Held scoreless until the final five minutes, a goal by Adam Yorke and another by Alvin Perez with 30 seconds left gave Redondo a 2-1 home victory against rival Mira Costa.

Meanwhile, up on the hill, visiting Peninsula defeated Palos Verdes for the first time since 2009. The 1-0 victory by the Panthers dropped Palos Verdes into second place preventing the Sea Kings from winning their seventh consecutive Bay League championship.

Redondo (14-7-5) will host Harvard-Westlake (11-8-4) in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Friday with the winner taking on between No. 2 Redlands East Valley and Centennial/Corona in the second round on Wednesday. A

Mira Costa (13-5-2) will play Santa Ana (14-5-4) at Santa Ana Stadium Friday at 3 p.m. Palos Verdes (17-9-1) travels to Millikan (20-4-5) and Peninsula must play at top-seeded Cathedral (17-2-4) in the first round,

After winning the Pioneer League championship, South Torrance (18-1-3) earned a No. 2 seed in Division 3 and will host Palms Springs (8-9-6), West Torrance (15-4-3) hosts Bishop Amat (7-14) in the first round.

In Division 4, Lawndale (10-12-4) plays at Garden Grove (15-2-2) and in Division 5, Leuzinger (10-9-2) travels to Firebaugh (10-3-4).

In Division 6, Coastal League champion Vistamar (13-3) hosts Beaumont (10-6-7) on Friday.

With the exception of the finals, games will be played at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. For times,brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

