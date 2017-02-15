Advertisement
 Added on February 15, 2017  Randy Angel  

Redondo boys enter CIF-SS Division 1 soccer playoffs as Bay League champions

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Alvin Perez and his Redondo teammates head into the CIF-SS Division 1 boys soccer playoffs with a first-round home game on Friday. Photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel
In a wild final week of the regular season, Redondo’s boys soccer team walked away with the Bay League thanks to some help from a surprise source.
Held scoreless until the final five minutes, a goal by Adam Yorke and another by Alvin Perez with 30 seconds left gave Redondo a 2-1 home victory against rival Mira Costa.
Meanwhile, up on the hill, visiting Peninsula defeated Palos Verdes for the first time since 2009. The 1-0 victory by the Panthers dropped Palos Verdes into second place preventing the Sea Kings from winning their seventh consecutive Bay League championship.
Redondo (14-7-5) will host Harvard-Westlake (11-8-4) in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Friday with the winner taking on between No. 2 Redlands East Valley and Centennial/Corona in the second round on Wednesday. A
Mira Costa (13-5-2) will play Santa Ana (14-5-4) at Santa Ana Stadium Friday at 3 p.m. Palos Verdes (17-9-1) travels to Millikan (20-4-5) and Peninsula must play at top-seeded Cathedral (17-2-4) in the first round,
After winning the Pioneer League championship, South Torrance (18-1-3) earned a No. 2 seed in Division 3 and will host Palms Springs (8-9-6), West Torrance (15-4-3) hosts Bishop Amat (7-14) in the first round.
In Division 4, Lawndale (10-12-4) plays at Garden Grove (15-2-2) and in Division 5, Leuzinger (10-9-2) travels to Firebaugh (10-3-4).
In Division 6, Coastal League champion Vistamar (13-3) hosts Beaumont (10-6-7) on Friday.
With the exception of the finals, games will be played at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. For times,brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login