South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 16 to 22

Thursday, February 16

Culture connection

The Asia America Youth Symphony and the Child Fund Korea Dream Orchestra join together in “Seoul meets Soul,” conducted by David Benoit, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wilshire Ebell Theater, 4401 W. Eighth St., Los Angeles. Tickets, $75 VIP, $50 preferred, $25 general, $12 students with ID. (310) 377-8977 or go to aasymphony.org.

Friday, February 17

Rising from the surface

“Once on This Island,” presented by 3-D Theatricals, is a one-act musical from the creators of “Ragtime” and “Seussical” (Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty), and it’s onstage at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., plus Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25 to $100, plus $3 fee per ticket. $20 rush tickets, one hour before showtime, for some performances. (714) 589-2770 ext. 1, or go to 3dtshows.org.

Where it’s always Halloween

The Palos Verdes Performing Arts Conservatory presents a student production of the ghoulish Broadway musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” opening at 7:30 p.m. at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Feb. 26. Tickets, $15 to $28. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Sharp wit, flirtatious mood

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers star in “The Gay Divorcee,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. matinee showing on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Goofy but charming

International City Theatre kicks off its 32nd season with “Forever Plaid,” a crowd-pleasing musical, at 8 p.m. in the Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach. Tickets, $55, includes a post-show reception ($125 if you’d like dinner as well). Through March 5. Call (562) 436-4610 or go to InternationalCityTheatre.org.

Saturday, February 18

Sort of like “Frozen”

The Redondo Ballet, a company that is home to young dancers ages 8 to 17, performs “The Snow Queen,” based on the tale by Hans Christian Andersen. It’s being performed at 3 and 6 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Performing Arts Theater, One Sea Hawk Way, Redondo Beach. Information and tickets, (310) 371-2141.

In hot water and cold

Hermosa Beach native Stanton Swafford, author of the novels “China Sea” and “Java Sea,” discusses his books and James Bond-like career from 1 to 2 p.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

A rollicking good time

The South Bay Coastliners present “Beau Jest,” the musical, with The Coastliners Chorus, L.A. South Town Show Chorus, Ready Willing & Mabel, Coastliners Quartets, and The Rockin’ Moroccan’s Big Band, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Sunday, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $25. Reserved seating. (310) 781-7171 or go to coastliners.org.

Proud Mary and more

Fortunate Son, with Brad Ford, playing hits by Creedence Clearwater Revival as well as John Fogerty solo hits, performs a free concert at 2 p.m. downstairs in the Friends of the Library room in the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main, in El Segundo. (310) 524-2728.

New play gets a reading

“Face to the Sun,” by playwright Alison Minami, is given a staged reading at 8 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Michael Hagiwara directs. It’s set in Havana at the dawn of the Cuban Revolution and is a lyrical, language-driven play with a multicultural cast. Free. Doors open at 7 p.m. and it’s first come, first seated. (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Find your inner Duke Ellington

Liz Holmes and Her Retro Swing Band perform at 7 p.m. at Brookdale South Bay, 5481 W. Torrance Blvd., Torrance (across from Bishop Montgomery High School). There’s valet parking, and a menu that includes Mini Beef Wellington, Feta Cheese Chicken Sliders, Coconut Fried Shrimp, and more. Free. RSVP a must, so they don’t run out of food. (310) 543-1174 or email jlodato@brookdale.com.

Busy with their hands

The 37th South Bay Quilters Guild show, “World of Color,” features over 150 fine quilts, on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Toyota Meeting Hall, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Quilting vendors plus Rizzo’s Pizza at the Quilter’s Cafe will be on hand also. Tickets, $10, $8; children under 10 are free. More at southbayquiltersguild.org.

Classical with a kick

The Sunset Club Trio, with Étienne Gara on violin, Ines Thomé on electric guitar, and Michael Gratovich on flamenco guitar, performs at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Secrets freely shared

Members of Quilts on the Wall discuss their techniques and inspirations for their work in “From the Streets to the Sky” at 3 p.m. in Branch Gallery, 1031 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. The show is up through March 10. More at thebranchgallery.com.

Sunday, February 19

Timely art show closes

“Dear President,” mounted by South Bay Contemporary at the Loft, closes today but features an artist talk from 3 to 5 p.m. The venue is located at 401 S. Mesa St., third floor, San Pedro. (310) 429-0973 or go to southbaycontemporary.org.

Musical mayhem

Bill Knopf and his banjo team up with the Tom Corbett Band at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Monday, February 20

First look at new work

“Creative Expressions,” featuring abstract artist Lois Olsen, painter Kathie Reis, and glass artist Howard Schneider, opens today at the Artists’ Studio Gallery, located in the Promenade on the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Drive #159, Rolling Hills Estates. The opening reception is set for Sat., March 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. (310) 265-2592 or go to artists-studio-pvac.com.

Tuesday, February 21

To love or not to love

The opening reception for “I Love MB” is from 4 to 6, with an award ceremony at 5 p.m., in the Manhattan Beach City Hall, 1400 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. It’s an art exhibition created by local residents on the theme of why they love (or pretend to love) Manhattan Beach. The work is up through March 16. Call (310) 802-5440 or go to citymb.info.

Wednesday, February 22

Friend or foe?

The West High School Dance Dept. presents the “18th Annual Torrance Unified School district’s Dance Collaboration Effort” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 23, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $12, $10. Call (310) 781-7171.

Thursday, February 23

Glassy and green

Hosted by Margo Farris, co-owner of Pages, “Search for the Perfect Wave” authors Craig Peterson and Kevin Naughton discuss their book at 7 p.m. at {pages}: a bookstore, 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. The large format book includes the travel stories and photos they contributed to Surfer magazine during the 1970s and ‘80s. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com. ER

