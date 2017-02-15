Redondo girls soccer team earns fourth seed in CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s girls soccer team is seeded No. 4 in Division 2 after finishing second in the Bay League.

Redondo (22-3-4) will host University (14-7-2) in the first round on Thursday while Mira Costa (12-4-2) travels to Redlands East Valley (14-4-2) in a game to be played at Citrus Valley High School at 5 p.m. Second round games are slated for Tuesday.

Also in Division 2, Peninsula (7-7-6) plays at No. 1 Corona del Mar (20-0-2) and West Torrance (9-7-1) travels to Newbury Park (9-5-4).

In Division 1, Bay League champion Palos Verdes (17-3-3) hosts San Juan Hills (7-10-2) in the opening round.

Second-seeded South Torrance (15-1-2) will host the Atascadero-Dos Pueblos wild-card winner to begin its Division 3 title run.

Also in Division 3, North Torrance (16-7)) defeated visiting Lancaster 9-0 in a wild-card game on Tuesday and will play at No. 1-seed Bishop Amat (21-3) in the first round.

In Division 6, Vistamar (11-2-2) plays at Moreno Valley (10-7-3) on Thursday.

With the exception of the finals, games will be played at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. For times,brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.