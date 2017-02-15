Redondo girls earn top seed in CIF Division 1AA basketball playoffs

By Randy Angel

Despite dropping its final game of the regular season, Redondo’s girls basketball team was given the No. 1 seed in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA playoffs earning a first-round bye when the playoffs begin on Thursday.

Redondo (16-9) will host the winner of the Oak Hills-Centennial/Corona game in the second round Saturday. Quarterfinal action takes place Wednesday. All games with the exception of the finals are slated to tipoff at 7 p.m.

The Sea Hawks were forced to share the Bay League crown when rival Mira Costa upset the hosts 44-41. Allie Navarette finished with 18 points for the Mustangs, nailing 10 of her 12 free throws in the fourth quarter providing another highlight to what has been a memorable season for the senior.

Earlier in the year, Navarette passed the 1,500 point mark in her prep career.

“Beating Redondo as a senior was such a great feeling, especially knowing it was their senior night and we were at their gym. I know I will truly never forget that night,” Navarette said. “I just kept thinking I have been practicing for four years for this moment. I have been sacrificing holidays, family trips, weekends and pretty much anything else to devote my life to basketball so I knew two free throws at the line was something I could hit.”

Mira Costa (19-8) hosts Edison ((15-11) in the first round of Division 1A competition with the winner facing the Valley View-Kennedy victor on Saturday.

Also in Division 1AA, Pioneer League champion West Torrance (16-9) drew a bye and will take on the Canyon/Anaheim-Valencia/Valencia winner in the second round. North Torrance (19-7) travels to Vista Murrieta (17-6) in the first round.

Joining Mira Costa in Division 1A action will be fourth-seeded Bishop Montgomery (16-9) who will host South Torrance (13-12) on Thursday.

In Division 2A, Ocean League champion Lawndale (17-9) hosts Carter (14-10), Torrance (12-12) plays at Rio Mesa (13-13) and Leuzinger (18-10 travels to Mayfair (16-9).

In Division 3AA, the Bay League’s third-place team Palos Verdes (18-9) is seeded No. 3 seed and hosts Diamond Ranch (13-12) in the opening round.

Vistamar (10-7) defeated Waverly 35-20 in its Division 6 wild-card game and will play at No. 3 Carnegie/Riverside (13-3) on Thursday.

For brackets and results, visit cifss.org.

