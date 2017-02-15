Redondo boys basketball team selected to compete in Open Division playoffs

By Randy Angel

After winning its fifth consecutive Bay League title, Redondo’s boys basketball team will be playing among the best teams in Southern California when the elite 16-team Open Division playoffs get under way Friday.

Redondo (23-4) will travel to face Roosevelt (18-6) in the first round Friday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals on Wednesday to play the Mater Dei-Crossroads victor.

Bishop Montgomery (23-2) earned the No. 4 seed in the Open Division and will host Oak Park (21-6) on Friday.

Excluding the Open Division, first round games begin Wednesday with second-round action taking place on Friday. All games with the exception of the finals are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.

Bay League runner-up Inglewood (14-10) travels to Edison (22-4) for a Division 1AA showdown and Peninsula (17-9) hosts Thousand Oaks (16-10) in its Division 1A opener on Wednesday.

In Division 2AA, Mira Costa (13-13) makes the long bus ride to San Marcos (19-8) for a first-round game while Lawndale (11-14) plays at second-seeded Windward (21-6).

In Division 3AA, North Torrance (16-10) plays at El Dorado (12-16) and Palos Verdes (15-11) travels to Alta Loma (11-17).

In Division 4AA, Pioneer League champion West Torrance (18-8) earned a first-round bye and will play the Katella-Garden Grove winner on Friday. South Torrance (13-13) opens at Pomona (11-10).

In Division 4A, Chadwick (12-12) plays at Sage Hill (1-3) and in division 5AA, Vistamar (15-7) hosts Magnolia (9-13 in a wild card game on Wednesday.

.For brackets and results, visit cifss.org

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.