Mira Costa boys seek second straight Southern California Youth Rugby title

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s boys rugby team has dominated opponents this season but will face its toughest test Saturday when the Mustangs host Torrey Pines to begin defense of their Southern California Championship.

Ranked No. 10 in the nation, Mira Costa captured the Los Angeles Division title Saturday with an impressive 39-10 road win at St. John Bosco.

Jonah Tavai led the scoring with three Trys while Kaden Loversky, Harrison Dulgarian, Sean Walker and Gunnar Kissman each scored one in the victory.

Mira Costa will take on Torrey Pines (No. 14 in nation) at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to likely face San Diego Champion La Costa Canyon in the Championship game.

“Torrey Pines is by far the best team we will have faced this year,” Mira Costa coach Duke Dulgarian said. “The vast majority of the players are exclusive to rugby whereas the vast majority of our players play other sports. The Falcons are well disciplined and very structured. I would say that they are physically bigger than we are but we may be more athletic.”

Dulgarian feels his team will need strong performances from wings Evanson Franck-Love and TK Maier, fullback Sea Walker and scrum-half Harrison Dulgarian who has the ability to control a game.

“I don’t believe that the Falcons have seen a player of the caliber of Jonah Tavai,” Dulgarian added. “He has the ability to single handedly take over a game.”

