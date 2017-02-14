Flag football players compete at NFL-style Combine

By Randy Angel

Kids got a taste of what it is like to compete at an event such as the televised NFL Combine when the Beach Cities Sports Flag Football League held its 4th Annual Combine Sunday in Sea Hawk Bowl on the campus of Redondo Union High School.

Open to the public, the event included boys and girls ages 5-13 who competed in the 40-yard dash, pro shuttle drill, passing for distance, jump for distance, vertical jump along with running, passing and receiving drills.

Not only did the Combine introduce players and their families to the league, it also served as a rating system for coaches who will soon be holding their spring draft. The league makes its best attempt to keep teams as balanced as possible to provide equal competition.

Carrie Gilmer and her husband, Dave, volunteered at the event while their son Grant, 11, and daughter, Paige, 8, participated in the Combine.

“We were blown away by how many kids showed up,” Carrie said. “There was a great feeling of energy and excitement. It’s always neat watching your child compete and I could see the pride on the parents’ faces. The volunteer coaches and parents were professional, fun, positive and encouraging, which helped the kids feel comfortable and able to do their best. President Jay Scully did a fantastic job organizing the event.”

Paige, a 3rd grader at Meadows Elementary School in Manhattan Beach, said she enjoyed competing against the boys.

“My favorite events were the 40-yard dash and the passing station, because I can throw a spiral really far,” Paige said. “I also pulled both flags in the flag pulling drill so that was fun.”

For more information about the league, visit BCSFlagFootball.com.

