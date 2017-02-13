Advertisement
 Added on February 13, 2017  Kevin Cody   , ,

Tenor Dennis McNeil performs Valentine’s Day concert at The Lounge, Hermosa Beach

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page


Tenor Dennis McNeil and keyboard player Ed Martel presented a concert of love songs in celebration of Valentine’s Day at The Lounge in Hermosa Beach on Sunday. The songs ranged from the Moody Blues “Nights in White Satin” to Songheim’s “Being Alive.” McNeil and Bartel return to The Lounge to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday March 12. For tickets visit Comedy and Magic Club. ER

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login