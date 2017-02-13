Added on February 13, 2017 Kevin Cody Hermosa Beach , Music , newsletter
Tenor Dennis McNeil performs Valentine’s Day concert at The Lounge, Hermosa Beach
Tenor Dennis McNeil and keyboard player Ed Martel presented a concert of love songs in celebration of Valentine’s Day at The Lounge in Hermosa Beach on Sunday. The songs ranged from the Moody Blues “Nights in White Satin” to Songheim’s “Being Alive.” McNeil and Bartel return to The Lounge to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday March 12. For tickets visit Comedy and Magic Club. ER
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
