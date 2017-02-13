Manhattan and Redondo Beach talent hope to make step up

- Home
Congressman Ted Lieu proposes psychiatric evaluation of president
by Mark McDermott and David Mendez Congressman Ted Lieu plans to introduce a bill…
Awards honor Hermosa Beach’s emerging leaders
by Ryan McDonald Surveying the crowd at Leadership Hermosa’s annual emerging leader awards…
Hersman, Manhattan Beach council candidate, tires of city ‘pushing things down the road’
by Ryan McDonald Nancy Hersman first encountered the proposed Manhattan Beach skate park as…
Prep gridiron stars selected to All-CIF football teams
By Randy Angel With the new alignment of divisions created by the CIF Southern…
Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, running, volleyball and more
Football: The Sunday afternoon Co-ed Flag Football on the Beach League begins Feb. 12…
Redondo Union hoops squad runs winning streak to 16, seizes Bay League, with victory over Peninsula
by Paul Teetor The Bay League showdown turned into a Bay League slowdown.…
- Surfing
Browning caps young career with Hermosa Beach Bear Back surf title
Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed. The Pitcher House owner was concerned about liability.Greg Browning looked at the same draining barrels, breaking on a waist deep sand bar and said, “Look at those spitting barrels.”…
Worth The Wait – Best Surfing Day of the Year So Far (video)
This is the second part of a swell that rolled into the South Bay…
It’s Been a While – Surf Video
It’s been a while since the South Bay has seen a decent run of…
- Dining
Fine Dining in a Hermosa Beach Strip Mall? (Video)
Baran’s 2239 restaurant in Hermosa Beach landed on the Easy Reader’s “ten best new…
South Bay Dining News: Burger City Grill, The Empanada Shop arrive on Artesia, Chong Brother’s “Rabano” set to open on PCH in Hermosa, Killer Shrimp moves to The Mermaid to make way for Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster…and more…
Torrance Gets A New Burger Palace… The first of two Burger City Grill…
BEER BROS: Steel Reserve, Smog City Brewing Co.’s vision of sustainability
by Ed Solt The burgeoning craft beer movement is redefining what it is to…
- Entertainment
“Water & Wood” – Can art galleries return to Hermosa?
Wind in the Sails for “Water & Wood” Rafael McMaster is raising a flag…
South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 10 to 15
Friday, February 10 Rising from the surface “Once on This Island,” presented by 3-D…
In “The Incredible Jessica James”, Jessica Williams’ star burns bright
Morgan Rojas/www.cinemacy.com The closing-night film of the Sundance Film Festival has the pressure…
- Opinion
Letters to the Editor 2-9-2017
Cool down carbon neutrality Dear ER: The Hermosa Beach Planning Commission will hold its…
Letters to the Editor 2-2-2017
Not the proverbial pol Dear ER: I would like to say something about incumbent…
Letters to the Editor 1-26-2017
Dining divide Dear ER: On behalf of my yuppie friends (I was 28 in…
- Photos
- Video
- Events
- Milestones
- Best of the Beach
