Manhattan and Redondo Beach talent hope to make step up

With college basketball’s premier competition fast approaching, the eyes of the sport will be firmly focused on the thrilling competition.

Both Manhattan and Redondo Beach are again producing some outstanding talent. As a result, we could see more and more of these beach produced players reach the NCAA’s headlining tournament.

Through the years both areas have produced fine talent and another wave of players look set to break through. Current Los Angeles Clippers small forward Matt Barnes, born in California, alongside Blake Griffin, NBA champion Shaun Livingstone and Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton, have all spent extended time, or indeed still live in the area. Some even attribute a lot of their development to balling next to the famous beaches.

As for Redondo beach, Pau Gasol and Ron Artest headline the list of famous residents.

So, with this inspiration, collegiate talent should be quick to follow.

Looking forward to next year’s draft, Manhattan Beach residents will be happy to know they have two natives looking to be drafted into the nation’s elite division.

K.J. Garrett, born in Redondo beach, is a 6ft 4in guard and a former Rolling Hills Preparatory School attendee that currently plays for Tufts University in Massachusetts.

His teammate at Tufts Thomas Lapham is perhaps the best prospect born in Manhattan Beach. A Loyola High School graduate, like Garrett he is eligible for draft from college basketball in 2018.

A great prospect, born in Redondo Beach, is Terrell Carter II. The Fresno State 6ft 10in center dominates the paint like few seen in college and possesses a great range of skills – including good feet for a big man.

Finally, a collegiate talent Redondo Beach residents should keep an eye on is Devin Means. Another Redondo native, the Cal State Jr graduated from Bishop Montgomery High School and looks another likely to declare for the 2018 draft after March Madness this summer.

