Prep gridiron stars selected to All-CIF football teams

By Randy Angel

With the new alignment of divisions created by the CIF Southern Section, earning a spot on an All-CIF team has become a little more difficult, yet 16 football players from the South Bay received the honor after leading their teams to winning seasons.

Redondo running back Jermar Jefferson was named to the All-CIF Division 4 team after leading the Sea Hawks to a share of the Bay League title and a quarterfinal appearance in the playoffs. The 6-foot, 190-pound junior was a tri-MVP of the Bay League finishing the season with 1,327 yards and 16 touchdowns on 212 carries.

Mira Costa, who shared the Bay League title with Palos Verdes and Redondo, had two representatives on the Division 6 team with Jonah Tavai and Wade Widmer.

Tavai, a 5-foot-10, 285-pound junior defensive lineman and Bay League tri-MVP, was often double and triple teamed by opponents while anchoring a stingy Mustang defense.

Widmer, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound was a two-way starter at the tackle position. The senior was instrumental in providing protection for sophomore quarterback Reed Vabrey who took over for All-CIF quarterback David Arredondo who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game of the season.

The other tri-MVP of the Bay League was senior defensive lineman Shane Irwin who made the All-CIF Division 3 team.

Also named to the Division 6 team were Lawndale sophomore running back Jordan Wilmore, offensive lineman Steven Almada, senior defensive back Destond Hall and senior defensive lineman JJ Liava’a.

Selected to the Division 7 team were El Segundo senior running back Taz Tauaese and senior defensive lineman Duncan Papalii.

Making the Division 1 team were Serra sophomore defensive back Max Williams and junior defensive lineman Merlin Robertson.while Leuzinger senior quarterback Kaymen Cureton, junior receiver Andrew Hunt, senior offensive lineman Alberto Perez and junior defensive lineman Sione Tukutau were named to the Division 10 team.

