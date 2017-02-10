Beach charity – Torrance Memorial volunteers Present largest ever check
The Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary presented a check for $300,000 to the Torrance Memorial Foundation at its 2017 Auxiliary Board Installation Lunch. The donation is the auxiliary’s largest ever donation and will go toward improvements in the North Patient Tower.
The more than 900-member Auxiliary raised the money through various fundraisers and proceeds from the Torrance Memorial Auxiliary Gift Shop. The record donation was the result of an increase in gift shop sales under the volunteer management of Gail Long and Tina Trudnowski and their leadership team.
The Auxiliary also organized a variety of fundraisers. Volunteers donated in excess of 160,000 hours to the hospital in 2017. “For 2017, we will be working on our 5-year pledge to raise $1 million to support Maternal-Child Services in the North Tower,” Auxiliary president Donna Cohen said.
