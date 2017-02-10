Advertisement
Beach charity – Torrance Memorial volunteers Present largest ever check

The Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary presented a check for $300,000 to the Torrance Memorial Foundation at its 2017 Auxiliary Board Installation Lunch. The donation is the auxiliary’s largest ever donation and will go toward improvements in the North Patient Tower.

The more than 900-member Auxiliary raised the money through various fundraisers and proceeds from the Torrance Memorial Auxiliary Gift Shop. The record donation was the result of an increase in gift shop sales under the volunteer management of Gail Long and Tina Trudnowski and their leadership team.

The Auxiliary also organized a variety of fundraisers. Volunteers donated in excess of 160,000 hours to the hospital in 2017. “For 2017, we will be working on our 5-year pledge to raise $1 million to support Maternal-Child Services in the North Tower,” Auxiliary president Donna Cohen said. 

Torrance Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary board members Gail Long, Tina Trudnowski, and David Sato present a $300,000 check to hospital administrator Sally Eberhard, medical director Dr Mark Lurie, Laura Schenasi of the Torrance Memorial Foundation. Photo credit goes to Deidre Davidson.

Torrance Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary 2017 Board of Directors (front row) Helen Metzler, Gail Long, Tina Trudnowski, Helen Connelly and Nancy Rouse.(Back row) Jean O’Dell, Krissie Douglas, Bea Mantico, Tracy Isenberg, Stuart Wilson, Dennis Frandsen, Janet Bill, Mercy Wilson and Donna Cohen.

 

 

