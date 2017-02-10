Beach people – Women on the march, asserting women’s rights

Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed. The Pitcher House owner was concerned about liability.Greg Browning looked at the same draining barrels, breaking on a waist deep sand bar and said, “Look at those spitting barrels.”…
Over 2,000 women gathered at King Harbor in Redondo Beach to march in solidarity with across the nation, on the day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Organizers said it wasn’t a protest, but an affirmation of women’s rights. The atmosphere was festive and police said they were no troublesome incidents.
Photos by Kevin Cody
Redondo Beach grandma Joanie Shapiro.
Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi and Rolling Hills Estates Councilwoman Velveth Schmitz with her children Anisley and Hadley.
Redondo Beach Councilman Christian Horvath tells protesters, “The only thing that trickles down is fear.”
Pat Wooley, of Manhattan Beach.
Yessenia Montes, of Hawthorne, with Carol Reznichek, of Hermosa Beach.
Marchers went north on Harbor Drive to Herondo Street and then up to Pacific Coast Highway.
Kathleen Davis, Phyllis Pennings and Mindy Freiss, of Hermosa Beach.
Shannon and Heidi Robley, of Torrance, with Hanna Hawkins of Redondo Beach.
Debra Galliani with Alex, Krista and Dane Capo, of Hermosa Beach.
Connor, Cameron, Lara and Blake Flynn of Manhattan Beach.
March co-organizer Jennifer Moore, speaker Alice Crisci and son Dante.
Kristy and Tina Louise, of Redondo Beach.
