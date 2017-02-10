Advertisement
 Added on February 10, 2017  Judy Rae  

Beach people – Women on the march, asserting women’s rights

Beach people

Women on the march,

asserting women’s rights

Over 2,000 women gathered at King Harbor in Redondo Beach to march in solidarity with across the nation, on the day following President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Organizers said it wasn’t a protest, but an affirmation of women’s rights. The atmosphere was festive and police said they were no troublesome incidents.

Photos by Kevin Cody

by Judy Rae

