 Added on February 10, 2017  Judy Rae   ,

Beach service – Hermosa Beach Kiwanis host Taste At The Beach

Beach service

Hermosa Beach Kiwanis

host Taste At The Beach

Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club hosted its 8th annual Taste At The Beach Fine Wine Craft Beer & Food Extravaganza on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Hermosa Beach Community Center patio. The event featured 28 local restaurants and craft breweries, a silent auction and live music by the Brian Sisson Trio. Proceeds benefited local South Bay charities.  

Photos by Adrienne Slaughter

by Judy Rae

Website

