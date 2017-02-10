Beach service – Hermosa Beach Kiwanis host Taste At The Beach

Jimmy Young, founder/director of the prestigious Hermosa Beach Bear Back Invitational contest looked at the draining, overhead barrels Saturday morning at 16th Street in Hermosa Beach and wondered aloud whether the annual Super Bowl Sunday weekend contest should be postponed. The Pitcher House owner was concerned about liability.Greg Browning looked at the same draining barrels, breaking on a waist deep sand bar and said, “Look at those spitting barrels.”…
Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Club hosted its 8th annual Taste At The Beach Fine Wine Craft Beer & Food Extravaganza on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Hermosa Beach Community Center patio. The event featured 28 local restaurants and craft breweries, a silent auction and live music by the Brian Sisson Trio. Proceeds benefited local South Bay charities.
Photos by Adrienne Slaughter
The Source Cafe owner Amber Caudle with Cindy Van Pelt.
Michael and Julie Foster and Kiwanis Club's Adrienne Slaughter with Eric and Anna Weber.
Fish Shop owners Vera Jimenez and Brian Herlihy with Hermosa Beach Kiwanis past president Lisa Shea.
Brian Sisson with sister Terry Bose.
Entertaining Friends Catering’s Anthony Eulloque and Jason Cordero.
Ragin' Cajun Cafe owners Lisa and Steve Hodges.
Kiwanis members Bob and Judi McEachen with Dana and Mike Miller.
Kiwanis board member Mark Goldstein, Scholb Brewing Company's Patrick Schulz and King Harbor Brewing owner Tom Dunbabin.
Bottle Inn’s Silvio Petoletti and wife Darlene.
