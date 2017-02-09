Beach people – Chamber honors Nowicki, Flaherty as Man and Woman of the year

Ryan Nowicki and Jackie Flaherty were honored as the Man and Woman of the Year by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau during a dinner-show at the Comedy and Magic Cub on January 31. Nowicki is an attorney and the husband of city Treasurer Karen Nowicki. His wide ranging volunteer work began in 2006 with the 4Ever Foundation (formerly Animal Lovers of South Bay). His other volunteer work includes Leadership Hermosa, Arts Group of Hermosa and Care Harbor, which offers free medical clinics. Nowick thanked his wife and his legal partners for allowing him the time for his volunteer work

Flaherty is the husband of Planning Commissioner Mike Flaherty, whom she thanked for marching with her on the Aids Walk, the Revlon Walk/Run, the Beach Cities Relay for Life and the Avon 3 day/60 Mile Walk to End Breast Cancer. Flaherty also is a long time member of the Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club and Sister City Association. The Flaherty’s are the fifth Hermosa Beach couple to be named Man and Woman of the Year. Others are Richard and Thelma Greenwald, Dick and Cathy McCurdy, George and Jean Cullen Schmeltzer and Joe and Marie Diaz.

Photos by Kevin Cody

Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO Kimberlee MacMullan (left) and Mayor Hany Fangary (third from right) with newly installed chamber board members (from left Brian Herlihy, of Hermosa Beach Fish Shop; Julie Hamill of Hamill Law & Consulting; Andrea Jacobsson, of JAMA Auto House & Vista Sotheby’s; Mayor Hany Fangary, Cody Asselin, of Hotel Hermosa; and resident Janice Brittain. Not pictured is Doug Howarth, of Silvio’s Brazilian BBQ. Woman of the Year Jackie Flaherty receives a bouquet from last year’s Woman of the Year Alice Villalobos. Kim MacMullan introduces last year’s and this year’s Women of the Year Alice Villalobos and Jackie Flaherty. Comedian Chris Cope and Kim MacMullan. Man of the Year Ryan Nowicki is welcomed on stage by CEO Kim MacMullan. Last year’s Woman of the Year Alice Villalobos with this year’s honorees Jackie Flaherty and Ryan Nowicki. Councilwoman Carolyn Petty reads a city proclamation honoring Man of the Year Ryan Nowicki. Councilman Jeff Duclos reads a city proclamation honoring Woman of the Year Jackie Flaherty. Honorees Jackie Flaherty and Ryan Nowicki (center) with Kim MacMullan, Jeff Duclos, Stacey Armato, Alice Villalobos, Hany Fangary and Carolyn Petty. Past and current Hermosa Beach Men and Women of the Year (left to right) Janice Brittain, Jackie Flaherty, J.R. Reviczky, Ken Hartley, Ryan Nowicki, Richard Koenig, Elaine Doerfling, Dr. Alice Villalobos, Mike Flaherty, Ron Newman and Sam Perrotti.

