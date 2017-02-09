Beach Charity – South Bay Chil Cook Off

After just three years, the South Bay Chili Cook Off has become one of Manhattan Beach’s signature events. At the Saturday, January 29 fundraiser, over a dozen of the Beach Cities’ finest restaurants and caterers pushed the boundaries of what began in San Antonio in 1828 as “meat…generally cut into a kind of hash with nearly as many peppers as there are pieces of meat.” The crowd at the downtown Manhattan Beach fire station filled the truck bay and spilled out into the back parking lot. The cook off is organized by the Neptunian Club and Trilogy Spa and benefits the Manhattan Beach Firefighter’s Association Burn Foundation.

Results: 1. Nick’s; 2. Baran’s; 3. The Arthur J; 4. Sausal. Fireman’s Favorite: Zinc.

Photos by Brad Jacobson (CivicCouch.com)

The Arthur J crew. John Barans, Tyler Gugliotta and Adam Stone called themselves the Code 4 Crew for their four-meat chili. They earned second place honors. Councilman Mark Burton with Manhattan Beach firefighters. Darren’s Darren Weis. Mayor Tony D’Errico and wife Kristine with an unidentified friend. Simmzy’s Monse, general manager Jikki Ricciotti and chef Mike Rubino. Nick’s took top honors. Firefighters John Dulmage and James Muth. Mark Lipps jumps into his new role as CEO of the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce by lending a hand to his wife Tamara, of Ripe Choice Catering. Louis, of Shark’s Cove.

