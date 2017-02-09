Beach Charity – South Bay Chil Cook Off
Beach charity
South Bay Chili Cook Off
pushes traditional boundaries
After just three years, the South Bay Chili Cook Off has become one of Manhattan Beach’s signature events. At the Saturday, January 29 fundraiser, over a dozen of the Beach Cities’ finest restaurants and caterers pushed the boundaries of what began in San Antonio in 1828 as “meat…generally cut into a kind of hash with nearly as many peppers as there are pieces of meat.” The crowd at the downtown Manhattan Beach fire station filled the truck bay and spilled out into the back parking lot. The cook off is organized by the Neptunian Club and Trilogy Spa and benefits the Manhattan Beach Firefighter’s Association Burn Foundation.
Results: 1. Nick’s; 2. Baran’s; 3. The Arthur J; 4. Sausal. Fireman’s Favorite: Zinc.
Photos by Brad Jacobson (CivicCouch.com)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login