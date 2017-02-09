South Bay Community Calendar 02-9-2017

Thursday, February 9

Happy Hour with History

“A brief, partial and biased culinary history of Hermosa Beach” is the title of a talk to be presented by Easy Reader food critic Richard Foss at 6 p.m. to members and guests of the Hermosa Beach Historical Society. Foss is the author of books on the history of rum and airline food and is on the board of the Culinary Historians for Southern California. $10. RSVP at HermosaBeachMuseumRSVP@gmail.com.

710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach,Ca.

The end plan

Advance Care Planning is presented by Providence Health & Services. Completing an advance directive is the first step to ensuring you receive the care you want, through the end of life. Join Dr. Matt Gonzales, Associate Medical Director with the Providence Institute for Human Caring, to learn about advance care planning and how to complete an advance directive. 4 – 6 p.m. Silverado Beach Cities, 514 S. Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach. To RSVP call (310) 896-3100 or email: lglover@silveradocare.com. silveradocare.com/beachcities.

Friday, February 10

Relax to singing bowls

Cancer Support Community-Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts singer Jeralyn Glass. Participants will experience deep relaxation, rejuvenation, and a state of well-being through the vibrant tones of crystal alchemy singing bowls. Free. 3 – 4:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. RSVP. Limited space available. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Saturday, February 11

Dawn patrol

Join the Manhattan Beach Teen Center for a day trip to Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. Participants do not need to be enrolled the Teen Center to register. Transportation provided by a charter bus service. Amenities include television, restroom, and reclining seats. The Teen Center Snowboarding and Ski Trips are open to teen ages 11 but less than 19. Bus departs 5:30 a.m. and returns at 8 p.m. to the Teen Center at Manhattan Heights Park. All Bus Trip participants must register in advance. Print out, complete, and sign waiver form, available online, prior to trip. Return waivers to Teen Center staff on the day of trip. $25 for season pass holders to $95 All Inclusive. If you purchase the All Inclusive Package and are renting a snowboard or skis. You will pick up your equipment at the mountain. A trip is also scheduled for March 11. Call Tiffany Thomure, Senior Recreation Leader, Teen Center for more information, (310) 802-5426.

Get it in writing

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Barbara Force. This monthly program offers everyone affected by cancer—participants, family and friends—techniques to use writing as a tool for expression and reducing stress. 9 a.m. – noon. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Advance registration is preferred. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Be part of the crew

Join the Trail Crew introductory class to learn how you can improve Peninsula trails with various techniques for erosion repair, building rock walls, proper pruning and more. No experience needed, 18 and over. 9 a.m. to noon. 916 Silver Spur Road.#104, Rolling Hills Estates. Sign up at: pvplc.volunteerhub.com or (310) 541-7613 x215.

Read to BARK Dogs

Beginning readers practice reading with a friendly and gentle dog. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Register at the Hermosa Library’s Reference Desk to reserve your 15 minute slot. The volunteer handlers and certified therapy dogs are part of Beach Animals Reading with Kids (BARK). 550 Pier Ave. (310) 379-8475.

Book talk for kids

Let’s Talk Books, a monthly book club for 4th/5th graders at the Manhattan Beach Library meets at 2 p.m. to discuss The Strange Case of Origami Yoda.Following at 3:30 p.m. is Hang 10 Book Club for 2nd/3rd graders, discussing Alvin Ho: Allergic to Girls, School, and Other Scary Things. Copies of this month’s selections should be available in the Children’s Section of the Manhattan Beach Library. 1320 Highland Ave. Contact Melissa McCollum for more info: mmccollum@library.lacounty.gov or 310-545-8595.

April’s improv

April’s Fools improv troupe present Foolish Valentine Funnies. The actors and audience will work together to create characters, scenes and hilarity right before your eyes. 7:30 p.m. Tickets available online or at the box office prior to showtime, $10. 2nd Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. aprilsfoolsimprov.com.

Sunday, February 12

Play ball

South Bay Catholic Co-ed Adult Softball League Pre-Season practice games. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance. RSVP by calling Fred at (310) 504-0271 or fredlawler@hotmail.com.

Succulent designs

Panayoti Kelaidis presents “Designing Gardens for Succulents.” The head curator of the Denver Botanical Garden is one of the premier practitioners of the art and science of alpine rock gardening. In this free program he will describe how to build and maintain these works of art, especially crevice garden designs using drought-tolerant succulents. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. More info at southcoastcss.org.

Wild Film Festival at

Hermosa Community Theater

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy presents the 14th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. This premier environmental and adventure film festival will inspire the audience in ways to help protect nature. Fifteen short films will be screened over two hours. Tickets online are $10. Tickets at the door for $15. Doors open at 3 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For additional information and ticket purchase, visit the website at pvplc.org/_events/WildScenic_about.asp.

The Gathering

The Gathering is a contemporary spiritual service for young adults that celebrates exploration of our authenticity as individuals. Through music and message, we come together as a spiritual community to support our journey individually and collectively in reaching our highest potential. Free. 5 p.m. Center for Spiritual Living, 907 Knob Hill, Redondo Beach. Facebook.com/Thegatheringoc/.

Monday, February 13

You say tomato, I say yummy

South Coast Fuchsia Society meeting presents Easily Growing Great Tomatoes with guest speaker David Freed. Whether you have a large yard or just a deck, you have room to grown tomatoes that will produce bounty for the season. Freed will talk about when to plant, what soil to use, how much sun is necessary, pruning, and pollinating. Door prize, plant raffle, tasty refreshments, and friendly faces. Open to the public. 9:30 a.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, Classroom B, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Information (310) 542-3016.

Monday, February 14

Take your sweetheart

Join Beach Cities Health District’s Blue Zones Project monthly social hour, wine @ Five. Italians drink a glass of red wine with each meal. And they might just be onto something. Studies show that for people who have a healthy relationship with alcohol, enjoying a glass of wine rich in artery scrubbing flavonoids can benefit the health of the mind and body. Unwind with new and old friends at Blue Zones Project’s Wine @ Five. The first glass of wine is $5, plus discounted appetizers. 5 – 6 p.m. The Fish Shop, 719 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach. For a calendar of future events visit bchd.org.

Wednesday, February 15

Tax time

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax assistance to older individuals in the community. IRS trained and certified volunteers will prepare Federal and California Tax returns for the community, with special attention to those persons 60 and older. No reservation is needed; first come, first served. Every Wednesday through April 12. 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Joslyn Community Center, 1601 N Valley Dr, Manhattan Beach. For more information, contact the Older Adults Program at (310) 802-5430.

Nothin’ but sand

Beach clean up by Heal the Bay. This is a great opportunity for family, friends and associates to get involved. All you need to do is show up and bring a bucket, if possible. 10 a.m. – noon. Redondo Beach Pier Tower Ruby St., George Freeth Way, Redondo Beach. Questions or concerns call 800 Heal Bay x148 or email: aarenas@healthebay.org.

Learn about Lymphedema

Lymphedema can be a side effect of cancer treatment, vascular insufficiency or a congenital condition where excess fluid collects in the tissues and causes swelling. Join the MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute at Long Beach Memorial to learn about its signs, symptoms and who is at risk and more. Lymphedema lectures are held the third Wednesday of every month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Parking will be validated. Lecture is free.

Long Beach Memorial, 2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach. For more information, call (562) 933-9505.

Conquering Kili

At the exclusive 900 Club in downtown Manhattan Beach, NFL long snapper Nate Boyer will host a fundraising event with NFL alumnus Mark Pattison, UCLA Football Coach Jim Mora, and former Marine Kirstie Ennis. The evening will include drinks and appetizers in a mix-n-mingle setting and send-off to the group who will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro together in March.

Proceeds benefit the Chris Long Foundation’s Waterboys initiative to raise awareness for water scarcity in East Africa. Through this project, combat veterans and NFL alumni fundraise for both the trip and the construction of sustainable deep borehole wells. Hear from Nate, Mark, Kirstie and Coach Mora on their training for Kili. 7 – 9:30 p.m. 900 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach. For tickets: eventbrite.com/e/tales-of-a-mountain-with-mark-pattison-nate-boyer-kirstie-ennis-and-coach-mora-tickets-30613959176.

Thursday, February 16

Bingo!

The Hermosa Five-0 Senior Center hosts an evening of Bingo with special needs youth through the Friendship Foundation. 4:30-6 p.m. Food and prizes. 710 Pier Ave.

Saturday, February 18

Story hugs

Enjoy a very special read aloud with Louis Thomas, author of Hug It Out! at the Manhattan Beach Library. This new release picture book offers a fresh and funny take on sibling rivalry and conflict resolution. Co-sponsored by Pages: a bookstore. 11 a.m. 1320 Highland Ave. (310) 545-8595.

Get ready to shop

Mark the dates for the first-ever President’s Day Sidewalk Sale to support local retail in downtown Hermosa Beach. Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. In-store events for kids, discounts and specials on shopping and dining. Downtown Hermosa Beach. Hbchamber.net.

Fashion Show & Luncheon

The annual Miller Children’s Hospital Long Beach Auxiliary Designer Fashion Show, luncheon and silent auction raises funds for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit – Small Baby Program at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. 10 a.m. Items for auction include: opportunity drawings, restaurant gift certificates, gift baskets, gourmet food and jewelry. Hyatt Regency Long Beach, 200 South Pine Ave. Tickets are $95. For more information, contact Margie Penny at

(562) 431-9650 or marjipenny@charter.net. Millerchildrenshospitallb.org.

Sunday, February 19

Drumming for a reason

Rock your Sunday and spend some beautiful time with families dancing and singing.Free To Be Me Family Friendly Drum Circle meets at waters edge of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Noon — 3 p.m. Bring friends, family, drums, and percussion instruments (otherwise provided) and celebrate the rhythm of life (no experience necessary). For more information contact Director Sabina Sandoval at (310) 944-5475 or visit freetobemedrumcircle.com.

Fur Festival

Join 1FUR1’s Cupid & Canines Valentine’s Benefit for fun activities to enjoy with your 4-legged best friend. Celebrate the holiday with tasty treats, awesome giveaways, doggy body art, DIY clay paw prints, smooches in the photo booth, food, drinks and lots of mingling with fellow dog lovers. Enter your dog in the high jump competition and meet the Zoom Room trainers who will answer any training questions and share tips. Proceeds benefit 1FUR1 Foundation, a nonprofit helping animal assisted programs. 4 – 6 p.m. Zoom Room, 2729 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. For ticket ($18-50) purchase visit eventbrite.com/e/cupid-canines-valentines-benefit-tickets-31118042904.

Tuesday, February 21

I♥MB

City of Manhattan Beach Cultural Arts Division invites the public to the opening reception of I♥MB, a juried exhibition celebrating the artistic talents of Manhattan Beach residents. 4 – 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach City Hall, 1400 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. The art exhibit will be on display until March 16. Admission is free. For a list of future art exhibitions visit ci.manhattan-beach.ca.us/city-officials/parks-and-recreation/cultural-arts/exhibition.

Career refresher

Help restart your career? Do you need to update your resume, brush up on interviewing or just need some direction about your job search? Then join this free introductory meeting To The Gals Starting Over Career Workshop. Learn about the workshop, the process, materials and meet other women in transition and meet the coaches. The workshop begins March 4 and will be held over three consecutive Saturdays. 7 – 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 301 Avenue D, Redondo Beach. Contact: info@GalsStartingOver.org or (857) 998-8858.

Wednesday, February 22

Five-0 film

Hermosa’s Five-0 Senior Center will be screening the 2016 thriller The Girl on the Train, beginning at noon. $1 suggested donation. Coffee, candy and popcorn provided! 710 Pier Ave. 310-318-0280.

Noir classic

View and discuss the classic 1941 film The Maltese Falcon directed by John Huston and starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor. 6 p.m. at the Manhattan Beach Library. Ages 13 and up. This is part of the NEA Big Read, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest presented by Shakespeare at Play. 1320 Highland Ave. (310) 545-8595.

