South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 10 to 15

Friday, February 10

Rising from the surface

“Once on This Island,” presented by 3-D Theatricals, is a one-act musical from the creators of “Ragtime” and “Seussical” (Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty), and it previews at 8 p.m. (official opening is Saturday) in the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Additional shows Sunday at 2 p.m., plus next week: Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets, $25 to $100, plus $3 fee per ticket. $20 rush tickets, one hour before showtime, for some performances. (714) 589-2770 ext. 1, or go to 3dtshows.org.

Sibling soul

The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, comprised of seven brothers (okay, is this a Grimm fairy tale?), perform hip hop, soul and funk at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Dr., Torrance. Their latest release is “Fly: The Customs Prelude.” Tickets, $25 to $35. Cll (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org. Or why not go straight to the source? It’s hynoticbrassensemble.com.

Stepping into the past

“Prior Pleasures,” being the photographic work of Ellen Cantor, explores time, loss, and memory, and has its opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The artist’s talk takes place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. More at pvld.org.

It’s new world, Charlie

Charlie Chaplin stars in “Modern Times,” one of his classic motion pictures. It screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

She returns a hero

Violinist Brynn Albanese, who graduated from Rolling Hills High School 30 years ago, returns to the Ithaca with her group, Cafe Musique, to perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. The group plays many styles and types of music, from gypsy to tango, swing and folk to wild classical. Free; but donations appreciated. (310) 377-6771 or go to rhumc.org.

Saturday, February 11

Rising from the ashes

Charles Phoenix presents “This is Americana!” being a live comedy slide show performance that celebrates classic and kitschy American life and style, and it’s taking place at 2 and 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $30 to $20. Call (310) 781-7171, go to TorranceArts.org, or to the storyteller’s website, charlesphoenix.com.

Global perspective

Nepal-born author Pramila Dugel discusses her novels “Family Secrets,” “Two in One,” and “Shadows of Wealth” from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room of the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 option 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

When less is more

The San Pedro International Film Festival is presenting screenings of the Oscar-nominated short films: “Oscar Nominated Live Action Shorts” can be seen on Feb. 11 at the Warner Grand Theatre; “Oscar Nominated Documentary Short Films” is being screened on Feb. 18 at The Space; and “Oscar Nominated Animated Short Films” on Feb. 24, also at The Space. All screenings start at 7 p.m. and all venues are in San Pedro. Details at SPIFFest.org.

Robust urban visuals

“Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective” opens at the Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. It’s the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at MoLAA and will be on view through May 21. Call (562) 437-1689 or go to molaa.org.

She’s back

The Webber-Rice musical “Evita” is being presented by Musical Theatre West, opening Feb. 11 and playing through Feb. 26 at the Carpenter Center, 6200 E. Atherton, Long Beach. David Lamoureux directs. Tickets start at $20. Call (562) 856-1999 ext. 4, or go to musical.org.

Sunday, February 12

Get your motors running

The “Wild & Scenic Film Festival” (presented by the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy) is a selection of environmental and adventure films, and it screens at 4 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Online tickets, $10; at the door they’re $15. Call (310) 541-7613 or go to pvplc.

Not just in champagne

The Amazing Bubbleman has enough bubble tricks to keep us spellbound for his entire show, which takes place at 2 and 5 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. That includes square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, bubble volcanoes, and more. Tickets, $20 to $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Big stars tomorrow

Musicians from the USC Thornton School of Music (in the photo: Joseph Lorang, Hyunyoung Lee, He Chang, Yasmina Spiegelberg, and Javier Iglesias-Martin) perform Brahms’ “Quintet for Clarinet & String Orchestra” at 2 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Sit back and listen, or dance

The South Bay New Orleans Jazz Club, presenting Dixieland and traditional jazz in a live music format, meets from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 214 Ave., Redondo Beach. The featured band is Jimmy Green’s HI 5. Dancers encouraged to attend. Admission, $8 members and $12 non-members, with visiting musicians admitted free. (310) 376-2591.

A classic encore

Forty years after its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum, “Zoot Suit,” written and directed by Luis Valdez, returns to the theater. It portrays the events surrounding the 1942 Sleepy Lagoon murder in Los Angeles. Through March 19. Tickets, $25 to $95. Call (213) 628-2772 or go to CenterTheatreGroup.org.

Monday, February 13

Dear to their hearts

“Personal Matters,” a group show, goes on view in the El Camino College Art Gallery, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. In this show, the artists depict their personal experiences. Reception scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m., with an artist’s talk on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. Through March 9. Call (310) 660-3010.

Prisoners of the past

Rob Nilsson will screen his film “Presque Isle” at 7 p.m. at the Klaus Center for the Arts, 430 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. He’ll discuss his film and his career (awards at Sundance and Cannes). A program sponsored by Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. (310) 303-7223.

Tuesday, February 14

Don’t get splashed!

Presented by the Torrance Artists Guild, artist Joy Gonzalez paints (in just one hour) a work to be called “Waves with Energy.” It takes place at 7 p.m. in the Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

Have a heart

“Liquid Lunch” with solo guitarist TJ Brinjak goes from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. at Suzy’s, 1141 Aviation Blvd., at Prospect, in Hermosa Beach. Half of the tip jar goes to the Hermosa Beach Women’s Club. (310) 379-6171.

Shipping out

Nothing like a shipboard romance, and “Tell It To My Heart” is the Valentine’s Day dinner aboard the Queen Mary that comes with a sultry burlesque show and live performance by pop icon Taylor Dayne. There’s a main seating at 5:30 p.m. for $159 per person and a second seating at 8:30 p.m. for $199. Tickets sold in pairs only. Must be 21, but who isn’t, right? (877) 342-0742 or go to queenmary.com.

Wednesday, February 15

1980s pop artist

Kay A. Haring, author of “Keith Haring: The Boy Who Kept Drawing,” is a book for children (grades 2 to 5 and their caretakers), and she’ll be talking about and signing the book at 3:30 p.m. in the Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach. The book sheds light on the late, influential artist (the author’s brother). Presented through Pages. (310) 318-0900 or go to pagesabookstore.com. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.