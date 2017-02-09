About Town in Hermosa Beach

Happy Hour with History

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society will give visitors a look into the history of dining in the city Thursday night at a Happy Hour with History event.

Culinary historian and Easy Reader reporter Richard Foss will present “A Brief, Partial and Biased Culinary History of Hermosa Beach,” at the Hermosa Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Foss has previously published a history of rum and a book about food and drink in airplanes and space flight, and is at work on a culinary study of the Victorian era.

The event is free for members and $10 for non-members.

City Manager survey

This Friday is the last day to fill out an informational survey the city is conducting to assist with the process of finding the next city manager. The survey, available on the landing page of the city’s web site, is intended to gather resident input on what values and attributes are important for the future city manager to possess.

Former City Manager Tom Bakaly, who took the reins in Hermosa in 2012, retired in Oct. 2016 to head up the Beach Cities Health District. John Jalili is currently serving as the interim City Manager, a position he previously held during the recruitment process before Bakaly was hired.

The search for a new city manager is headed by consultants Avery & Associates. The firm accepted applications for the position through Jan. 10. The firm will present candidates to the City Council who, armed with data from the survey, will put candidates through a screening process and make the final hiring decision in the coming months.

Film festival

The Hermosa Beach Community Theater will present more than a dozen short, environmentally themed films as part of the Wild & Scenic Film Festival this Sunday afternoon. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., squeezing 15 films into two hours. All of the movies are less than half an hour long, and many are under 10 minutes.

Among the films to be screened are “Denali,” about the relationship between photographer Ben Moon and his dog, and “The Fisherman’s Son,” a Patagonia-produced documentary about the life of Chilean big-wave surfer Ramon Navarro, who emerged from humble origins to tackle massive swells at Punta de Lobos and elsewhere, and is now an environmental activist helping to protect the coast.

