Redondo Beach Mayoral and Measure C debates scheduled

Redondo Beach mayoral and council candidates on the March 7 ballot and proponents and opponents of Measure C, which is also on the March 7 ballot, will participate in debates hosted by Easy Reader and the Beach Cities League of Women Voters.

The five mayoral candidates have been invited to participate in the Easy Reader debate on Wednesday, February 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The mayoral candidates are incumbent Steve Aspel, District 2 Councilman Bill Brand, Eric Coleman, Christopher Mowatt and Michael Ian Sachs.

Measure C, which would reduce zoning in the pier and harbor areas, will also be debated. Measure C co-author Jim Light will argue in favor of the measure and City Treasurer Steve Diels will argue against the measure.

Easy Reader editor Mark McDermott will moderate the debate and reporters from Easy Reader and The Beach Reporter will ask the questions. Because of time constraints, there will not be a debate among council candidates for seats in districts 1, 2 and 4, who are also on the March 7 ballot.

Council district candidates have been invited to participate in The League of Women Voters debate on Saturday, February 18 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach. Mayoral candidates have also been invited to the debate. ER

