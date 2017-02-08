Prep teams prepare for deep runs in the CIF-Southern Section Championships

By Randy Angel

Redondo’s boys and girls basketball teams could sweep Bay League championships this week. The boys clinched their fifth consecutive league Tuesday night with a 52-42 home victory against Palos Verdes.

Ryse Williams led Redondo with a game-high 24 points and Quinn Collins added nine points in the win.

The Sea Hawks (22-4, 9-0) are ranked No. 12 in CIF-SS Division 1AA and are on the watch list to compete in the elite Open Division during the postseason. Redondo will finish the regular season Thursday with a 7:30 p.m. home game against rival Mira Costa.

Mira Costa (13-12, 3-6) to Inglewood 62-55 Tuesday.

Other ranked teams from the Bay League are Peninsula (No. 14, Div. 1A) and Palos Verdes (No. 15, Div. 3A).

Redondo’s girls squad (16-8, 9-0) is ranked No. 15 in Division 1AA and ran over Peninsula 77-22 Tuesday evening behind Dylan Horton’s 16-point performance. Lane Arkangel and Anna Johnson each scored 11 points and Nicole Swift added 10 points for the Sea Hawks

Mira Costa (17-8, 8-1) defeated Inglewood 74-27 Tuesday. The Mustangs were led by Allie Navarette’s game-high 22 points and Halle Maeda’s 11 points.

Mira Costa is ranked No. 10 in Division 1A and hopes to claim a share of the Bay League title with a win at Redondo. The Sea Hawks won the first meeting between the rivals 57-37.

In CIF-SS Division 3AA, Palos Verdes and Peninsula are ranked No. 3 and No. 9, respectively.

Playoff pairings for basketball will be announced Sunday and available at cifss.org.

Soccer

In crucial games with Bay League championship implications, Palos Verdes swept Redondo Tuesday.

Palos Verdes’ girls team held on for a 5-4 road victory to capture its third consecutive Bay League crown.

Redondo’s three-goal performance by Jesse Loren was not enough for the host.

Palos Verdes (16-3-3, 8-0-1) is ranked No. 10 in CIF-SS Division 1 and will face rival Peninsula in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Redondo (21-3-3, 5-1-2) is ranked No. 2 in Division 2 and will finish the regular season at Mira Costa Thursday at 3 p.m.

Palos Verdes’ boys squad inched closer to winning a Bay League title with a 4-2 home win against Redondo

Cade Flanagan had two goals and two assists for Palos Verdes (17-8-1-, 7-2) who will host rival Peninsula (12-6-1, 5-2-1) Thursday at 3 p.m.

Redondo (14-8-4, 5-2-1) will host third-place Mira Costa (11-4-2, 5-2) Thursday at 3 p.m. The Mustangs shutout Morningside 10-0 Tuesday and played at Peninsula in a make-up game Wednesday.

Soccer playoff pairings will be announced Monday at cifss.org.

Water Polo

Redondo’s girls water polo team (24-3, 7-0) won its second consecutive double overtime game Monday with a 10-9 victory at Palos Verdes. The Sea Hawks are ranked No. 2 in division 3 and will play at rival Mira Costa at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Mira Costa (12-10, 4-2) is in second place in the Bay League and ranked No. 8 in Division 2. The Mustangs will play a final tune-up game Friday when they host Warren (No. 6, Div. 3) at 3 p.m.

Playoff pairings for girls water polo will be announced Saturday at cifss.org.

Rugby

Mira Costa’s boys rugby team routed Roosevelt 52-0 on Saturday and will travel to take on nemesis St. John Bosco to decide the Los Angeles Division title on Saturday. This winner will earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs while the loser must travel to face the top seed from the San Diego area.

Coach Duke Dulgarian’s Mustang squad is seeking its second straight southern California championship and third in four years.

