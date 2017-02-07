Mira Costa boys grab CIF wrestling championship

By Randy Angel

Going into the CIF-Southern Section Southern Division Dual Meet Championships at Redondo Union High School on Saturday, second-ranked Mira Costa was quite concerned about the strong top-ranked Irvine squad.

The Mustangs were looking for their second title in three years and remembered the feeling of disappointment after losing in the finals last season.

But the emotions for Mira Costa’s boys turned around this year when heavyweight Joseph Gebele’s 11-2 victory against his Valencia opponent sealed the championship. After the final two matches, Mira Costa finished with a 38-29 victory.

The road to the finals was not easy for Mira Costa, who defeated Faith Baptist 55-24, Coachella Valley 38-32 and Rim of the World 44-36 earlier in the day. The Mustangs also had to fight back from a 12-0 deficit against Valencia.

“It is always awesome to get to the finals, especially when you win,” said Mira Costa head coach Jimmy Chaney. “We were very concerned about Irvine and felt everything would have to go our way to squeeze out a win. So, you can imagine our shock to see Valencia walk through Irvine. But our wrestlers were so determined not to lose again in the finals that they fought hard to assure the win.”

Chaney said the turning point of the match came when 184-pound Sam Michelsen was forced to move up to the 195-pound weight class and was thrown on his back in the first period.

“He was almost pinned, but he fought off his back, and then later won by pin,” Chaney said. “The final score was 38-29, but if Valencia would have gotten that pin they would have won 35-32.”

Torrance High will host the Bay and Pioneer League championships Thursday beginning at 12 p.m. The CIF-SS Individual Championships will take place Saturday at Brea Olinda High School with the top five wrestlers in each weight division advancing to the Masters Meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-26 at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. The top nine finishers at the Masters Meet qualify for the CIF State Championships.

Members of Mira Costa’s girls team enjoyed success last Saturday with Sasha Medvidovic (3rd place), Bianca LeBosnoyani (5th place) and Alyssa Nocum (5th place) qualifying for the CIF-SS Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale.

