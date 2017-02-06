Local runners dominate Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K

By Randy Angel

The South Bay is known for producing its share of outstanding distance runners but for two local athletes who dominated during their prep careers, their victories in the 39th Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K race followed the same path.

Former North Torrance High School and El Camino College standout David Cardona, 25, of Torrance captured the 10K championship Sunday morning with a time of 32 minutes, nine seconds and, 17 runners later, former Mira Costa star Savannah Pio was the first female to cross the finish line at 38:43.

Both runners who, coincidentally ran at the college level for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, returned to compete in the Super Bowl race after missing the event for a few years.

“I haven’t run this race for a couple of years so it was nice to be on the course again,” said Cardona, who won state titles at El Camino in the 5,000, 1,500 and cross country. “The hills really get you, but I’m excited to get the win.”

Cardona outpaced 2016 winner Stewart Harwell, 32, of Redondo Beach who finished at 33:23 edging Carson Bix, 18, of Torrance who placed third at 33:37.

For Pio, winning the women’s division was a personal victory. The 23-year-old Hermosa Beach resident won a CIF state championship as a senior at Mira Costa but hung up her running shoes after finishing her collegiate career.

“This was only my second time running the race and my first 10K win in four or five years,” Pio said. “It was challenging because I took two years off from running after competing in college. This win means a lot to me and was my own little comeback. I’m running really low miles right now but looking forward to racing in more events, staying in shape and exciting things are ahead.”

Pio said she planned to have breakfast with her dad and later watch the Super Bowl game.

“I don’t have a favorite in the game because I’m really a basketball fan,” Pio admitted. “But I’ll probably root for Tom Brady.”

Pio finished 18th overall with a time of 38:43 defeating Ingrid Walters, 45, of Santa Monica (39:00) and Katherine McKellar, 28, of Redondo Beach (39:58).

In the 5K, El Segundo 23-year-old Austin Van Biezen captured the title by more than one minute posting a time of 16:22.

Grace Zamudio, 23, of Santa Clarita not only dominated the women’s division but finished second overall with a time of 17:32. Alvin Chan, 29, of Los Angeles placed third at 18:02 and 14-year-old Frankie Reid-Gagnon of Palos Verdes Estates was the third male finisher at 18:06.

“I usually run the 10K but decided on the 5K this year,” Van Biezen said. “The course is a little tough. The inclines tend to take it out of you.”

Zamudio concurred.

“I used to run this race when I was in high school but it’s a lot hillier than I remember,” Zamudio said. “The last part is nice because it’s all downhill. Now I’m going to spend time with family and have as barbecue before the rain comes in. My mom and dad are rooting for the Patriots but I’m going with Atlanta.”

Alison Kielty, 30, of Torrance finished second among the women with a time of 18:30 besting third-place finisher Kim Ramirez-Chan, 34, of Los Angeles (19:22).

Winning the Baby Buggy 10K was Scott Rickert, 41, of Pasadena (37:19) followed by Franky Ortega (34, Reseda 38:50) and Jon Sather (33, Lakewood 39:04).

This year’s event had new features including a Kid’s Dash sponsored by Beach Cities Health District and a Kid’s Zone where instructors kept youngsters active with games involving balls and hula hoops.

Also noticeable was an increased police presence including multiple canine teams, a LA County Sheriff’s helicopter circling in the sky and armed officers overlooking the crowd from the rooftop of the Crown Plaza Hotel on the other side of Harbor Drive.

The day’s festivities kicked off with the popular Costume Contest presented by the King Harbor Association and this year’s contestants did not disappoint.

“The Costume Contest is one of the best things about the event,” said emcee and Redondo Beach Mayor Steve Aspel. “People really go out of their way to make great costumes. The Super Bowl 10K is the signature event for Redondo Beach and one of the funnest days we have all year.”

Celebrating its 13th year in the Costume Contest was a large entourage whose 2017 theme was Jockey Jamboree, complete with inflatable animals worn around the waists of its members who later ran the 5K.

“This is something we plan for all year,” said team member Craig Kuykendall. “Getting together with friends and family, dressing up, getting a little exercise in, dancing and drinking is what brings us back year after year. When we’re done here, we’ll be heading to the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge to watch the game.”

For complete results, visit results.active.com.

