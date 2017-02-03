Nowick, Flaherty named Hermosa Beach Man, Woman of the Year

Ryan Nowicki and Jackie Flaherty were honored as the Man and Woman of the Year by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Bureau during a dinner-show at the Comedy and Magic Cub on January 31. Nowicki is an attorney and the husband of city Treasurer Karen Nowicki. His wide ranging volunteer work began in 2006 with the 4Ever Foundation (formerly Animal Lovers of South Bay). His other volunteer work includes Leadership Hermosa, Arts Group of Hermosa and Care Harbor, which offers free medical clinics. Nowick thanked his wife and his legal partners for allowing him the time for his volunteer work

Flaherty is the wife of Planning Commissioner Mike Flaherty, whom she thanked for marching with her on the Aids Walk, the Revlon Walk/Run, the Beach Cities Relay for Life and the Avon 3 day/60 Mile Walk to End Breast Cancer. Flaherty also is a long time member of the Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club and Sister City Association. The Flaherty’s are the fifth Hermosa Beach couple to be named Man and Woman of the Year. Others are Richard and Thelma Greenwald, Dick and Cathy McCurdy, George and Jean Cullen Schmeltzer and Joe and Marie Diaz.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.