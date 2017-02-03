Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Stolen gun

A firearm was stolen from a North Hermosa residence at some point last month.

The gun’s owner had left it at the house of a friend in the 2400 block of Manhattan Avenue, according to police reports. The gun was discovered missing on Jan. 21, but it is not clear exactly when the gun was taken, and it had been at the friend’s home since New Year’s Eve.

Rowdy patron

A suspect damaged the windows of a South Hermosa resident last month, becoming agitated after being woken up from a nap.

The suspect entered the restaurant in the 200 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 10:30 p.m. and fell asleep. On being woken, the vandal became angry and broke several glass partitions in the restaurant, causing extensive damage.

Slashed tires

All four tires of a parked car were punctured in South Hermosa last month.

The vehicle was parked in the 100 block of Hermosa Avenue, and the tires were punctured sometime in the early morning hours of Jan. 19, according to police reports. Police have no leads on potential suspects.

