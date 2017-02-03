About Town in Hermosa Beach

Leadership Ball

Leadership Hermosa Beach will announce this year’s Emerging Leaders at its fourth annual Beach Ball this Saturday night.

The ceremony, held in conjunction with the City of Hermosa Beach, honors people who demonstrated strong leadership potential. Winners will be selected from three categories: Adult, Youth and Local business/nonprofit organization.

This year’s adult nominees are Kent Allen, Gloria Cadena, Robert Fortunato, Matt McCool, Patrick Mejia, Marie Rice and Morgan Sliff. The youth nominees are Max Imberechts, Casey Rohrer and Kyle Pedersen. The nominees in the business or nonprofit category are: the Comedy and Magic Club, the Friendship Foundation of the South Bay, Hermosa Beach Arts Foundation, Hermosa Beach Education Renewal Operation, Hook & Plow, and the South Bay Moms.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. at the Standing Room on Hermosa Avenue. For tickets, visit beachballhb.com. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Leadership Hermosa, which designs annual projects to benefit the community.

Bearback Invitational

Head to the beach this weekend, but leave the wetsuit behind: the Great Bearback Invitational surf contest takes place Saturday morning.

The 11th annual version of the popular surfing event, in which wave riders brave winter water in summer attire, will take place starting at 9 a.m. at 16th Street. Contestants do battle in 20 minute heats, with the only rule being: no wetsuits allowed.

