Scouts brighten corner of Hermosa Beach’s Valley school

by Ryan McDonald

Students used to call it “the jungle.” A section of dense vegetation that bordered a classroom at Hermosa Valley School, it made passing through one of the room’s doors difficult, and required a great deal of water to maintain.

Today, a spare, pleasing desertscape greets students, teachers and visitors. Kids pass quickly through the shallow sand surface. And the area uses considerably less water.

The transformation came about thanks to the work of four eighth graders at the school, who dedicated their time and effort for their Girl Scout Silver Award Project. Last year, Dylan Albarian, Audrey Binder, Sammy Harrison and Tabitha Lamberg, members of Girl Scout Troop 3925, approached Principal Kim Taylor to find out what the campus’s needs were. They discussed a number of possibilities, but settled on the garden project because of its permanence.

“We wanted to leave a lasting mark,” Harrison said.

A Silver Award project requires each scout to dedicate at least 50 hours of time. Each of the four estimates that they went well beyond this figure, with the planning and budgeting phases of the project proving more difficult than pulling weeds.

“We had to set up meetings and write our own proposal,” Binder said.

The group researched what plants would be most suitable for the area, selecting native, drought-tolerant species. Though these concerns guided their choices, they left some room for aesthetics.

“Prettiness definitely factored in,” Harrison said, with a laugh.

The crew used math skills honed in the classroom in designing the project. They measured the space, calculating the area and the amount of material they would need. And they also developed and submitted a budget for approval by the Hermosa Beach City School District.

The scouts began the project over the summer. Per rules from Girl Scouts, they had to perform the work themselves. Lamberg served as the group’s green thumb.

“My grandparents are big gardeners, so that helped,” Lamberg said.

The area was ready by the time registration rolled around, and the planters were installed in October.

Funds for the project came from sales of Girl Scout Cookies, sold in the spring, and nuts, which scouts hawk in the fall. Athens Services, which handles waste and recycling for Hermosa Beach, kicked in to help make the project happen. Orchard Supply Hardware provided some of the supplies, including the planters. In the end, the project came in under budget, and the scouts were able to use some of the extra money to make a donation back to the district and sponsor a family for the holidays.

With the project completed, the scouts now have the pleasure of passing by their work every school day. Based on comments from fellow classmates, they have dug up a success.

“This is definitely an improvement. You can walk through it, kids can sit and do their homework,” Albarian said.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.