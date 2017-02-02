South Bay Community Calendar 2-2-2017

Thursday, February 2

CHADD

Alissa Ellis, Ph.D. will discuss Think SMART, a non-medication behavioral strategies program she developed, and how it can help improve executive dysfunction. 6:45 – 9 p.m. Del E. Webb Center for Health Education Building, Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital, 4101 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. chadd.org.

Friday, February 3

March in February

On behalf of the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Los Angeles, a Change of Responsibility Ceremony between Command Sergeant Major Cynthia B. Reed and Command Sergeant Major Elvin J. Nuells. 10 a.m. Veterans Park, 309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach.

Author talk

Natalie Baszile, a former Palos Verdes Peninsula resident and author of Queen Sugar, will be at Marymount California University in The Commons from 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. 30800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes. Queen Sugar has been adapted for television and is co-produced by Oprah Winfrey for OWN, Oprah’s television network. For more info call (310) 303-7223.

Saturday, February 4

Monthly clean up

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in the monthly Beach Clean-Up. Volunteers learn about coastal habitat, the growing amount of marine debris within it, and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem. Volunteers will also have the opportunity to participate in sizing and sorting the plastic pollution found. All ages and abilities are welcome. 8 – 10 a.m. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For additional information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Be ready for an emergency

Join Beach Cities Health District and Manhattan Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Association for a First Aid, CPR and AED Training, and earn a 2 year certificate. Free to all residents and employees of the Beach Cities. To register for this event, please contact Jeanne at: 1certtraining@gmail.com with your full name, phone number, email, and home address. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1601 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Bchd.org.

Get your health and fitness on

Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K – Health & Fitness Expo. Lots of free, family-friendly fun. Open to the public. Class demos by AdventurePlex, Kaiser Permanente and YMCA. Food demos, workout class demos, inflatable obstacle course and football themed games. 10 a.m – 4 p.m. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. Bchd.org.

Cracked but still a treasure

The Friends of the Manhattan Beach Library used book sale at the Manhattan Beach Library, 1320 Highland Ave, Manhattan Beach. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Books are priced from 50 cents with most hard cover books at $1, DVD’s are priced from $1. We need your books and DVD’s. The front desk at the library will accept donations. Should you have more than 3 boxes, call (424) 241-0532 or email MBFOL90266@gmail.com.

See si in action

Both adults and teens are invited to improve their Spanish language skills through conversational practice under the guidance of Olga Stohr, a Spanish-speaking facilitator. 2-3:30 p.m. Participants should know a little Spanish. No registration is required. 2nd floor Conference Room or Redondo’s Main Library, 303 N. PCH. Adult & Teen Information Desk @ (310) 318-0675 option 5 for more info.

Virtual gaming

Experience VR gaming with Oculus Rift and HTC VIVE at PVNet located at the Promenade on the Peninsula Mall. 6- 10 p.m. $7 for 10 minutes. 550 Deep Valley Drive, #118. 310-541-7992 or education@pvnet.com for more info.

The Beach B.A.L.L.

A charity event presented by Leadership Hermosa Beach’s annual fundraising event that brings all local leaders together and recognizing excellence in civic leadership. Proceeds go to sponsoring LHB Alumni projects that benefit the city and community. Live music by Jared Young & Barley. Heavy appetizers & drink specials provided. Tickets are $50 and can purchased at beachballhb.com. 6 – 11:30 p.m. The Standing Room, 1320 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach.

Sunday, February 5

Super Bowl 10K/5K

Join more than 8,000 race enthusiasts at Southern California’s greatest Super Bowl celebration. Run, walk, or stroll. Race Registration opens at 6 a.m., Costume judging, 7 a.m. 1K kids run and 5K run/walk, 8:15 a.m. Baby buggy 10k, 8:30 a.m. 10K run. 200 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach. For information: redondo10k.com.

Monday, February 6

Story time

Pages bookstore offers story time most Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Geared towards kids aged 2-6 and everyone is welcome. 904 Manhattan Ave., MB. 310-318-0900 or info@pagesabookstore.com.

Watch the birdie

The South Bay Bird Society monthly meeting. 7 – 9 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Hermosa Beach, 2515 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. “Evening With The Macaws” will feature a member’s discussion about their macaws as well as a DVD for viewing. Everyone is welcome. For further information, please contact President Janet Ragonesi at (310) 376-5954, ragonesi@att.net.

Tuesday, February 7

Bone up on info

The South Bay Osteoporosis Support Group meets bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of the even numbered months. Maintaining Good Foot Health with speaker Helen Kuo, D.P.M. Free and open to the public. 3 – 4:30 p.m. Little Company of Mary Hospital, Del Webb Health Education Center, 4101 Torrance Blvd, Torrance. For information and reservations (necessary due to limited seating), call Carol at (310) 329-9313. ER

