Phil Weisgerber: Memories of a fine human being and artist

Remembering Phil Weisgerber

The longtime Redondo Beach artist will be celebrated Saturday afternoon at the Loft in San Pedro

by Bondo Wyszpolski

When I spoke with Bob Shepard about his long-time friend and co-worker Phil Weisgerber, he mentioned that Phil looked like Buffalo Bill Cody. It was one of those now-that-you-mention-it moments. But Phil, “who was going to the gym three times a week, probably for 40 years,” according to his daughter Paula, always seemed robust and healthy. Ageless, actually. So, more like a Buffalo Bill with the physique of a Greek god.

“He was going to the gym probably until October of last year, maybe even November,” Paula added. He continued to go as long as he was physically able.

That’s one of the reasons why those who knew him were stunned to learn of his death by cancer in mid-January. No one seemed to be in better shape than Phil.

Born in Summit, New Jersey, in 1943, he passed away at his long-time home in Redondo Beach, surrounded by family.

“He was comfortable,” his daughters Charlotte and Paula said, “and he was in his house where he’d been his whole (adult) life. We were actually able to all be here, and he had his music playing that he liked. It was nice, and would have been what he wanted.”

Bob Shepard started at TRW in 1965, and Phil began working there two years later. “I saw him as a modestly proud man who captivated people with his friendly nature and undying enthusiasm for the known and unseen future,” he wrote, by email. “Phil was a wonderful leader, a sensitive conversationalist, and a man with as many romantic intrigues as a man could desire.”

“He was a very dear friend and valued colleague,” said Joe Lanning, “and a fellow creative collaborator during the 31 years I spent at TRW/Northrop Grumman.”

“Phil was a prolific artist, and a collector of other artists’ works that filled up his home,” said Geri Hess, who also worked with him for many years. “We enjoyed going to museums and art galleries admiring, interpreting, and critiquing other artists’ techniques and artworks. Phil was considered the Leonardo da Vinci of the art department.”

Peggy Zask was planning to do a studio visit, to see Phil’s work and possibly to show some of it, but it didn’t come about, unfortunately. She wrote that they spoke many times when he’d visit the Loft, and she’s glad she got to share some of his energy.

Personally, it seemed that every time I went to the First Thursday Art Walks I’d run into Phil, and it was always a pleasure to see him, to stop, and to chat.

“He was one of a kind,” Joe Lanning added; “gifted with ample qualities of imagination, grace, humility, kindness, understanding and patience. Phil was dedicated to his art, committed to the unmatched crafting of stunning visual magic, at which he excelled. But most of all, he was a dear and beloved friend. There is a hole in the universe.”

“Everyone liked Phil,” said Arnée Carofano. “He was a good man, full of boundless creative energy, and multi-talented in the arts and sciences. A free spirit, very personable, full of life and always with a glint in his eye. Always one painted finger and one painted toe. A big supporter of the arts. Loved a good cigar which he and Ray (Carofano) would share on First Thursdays. We will miss him dearly.”

“I just always found him to be full of positive energy (and maybe booze and cigars), happy, enthusiastic,” said Gary Kanzanjian. “He enjoyed women, was a wonderful artist and supported other artists. A positive force in my life who will be missed.”

“Phil is one of my dearest friends and I will miss him forever,” said Sophia (Karen) Dow. “He will still exist in my memories and thoughts even though there will be no more chats on the deck, swinging on his swing, conversations in the kitchen, cooking lessons (he taught me how to make his delicious ravioli), Christmas celebrations, or music and art discussions.”

“Phil was one of my oldest friends,” wrote Geri Hess. “Phil had a rare warmth of personality and beauty of character that left lasting impressions upon all who met him. Like a masterpiece one never forgets.

“His backyard,” she added, “was a paradise with ponds and 30-year-old koi fish, fruit trees, tropical plants, each place a venue of mediation and beauty. He was a fabulous gourmet cook, loved Italian food, and all holiday spirits.”

One of the trees in the backyard is impressive to behold, and Phil would festoon it with lights:

“We used to all climb it when we were little,” Charlotte said, the tree hovering far above us. “But now, I can only get to right there.” She pointed to a place fairly high off the ground. “Dad would still be way up there.” And she pointed to much higher branches.

Phil was supremely proud of that garden, all the way to the end:

“Even when the nurses were coming,” said Charlotte, “he’d be all tired, (but he’d say to them), Make sure you see the backyard. Tell one of my girls to take you out there.”

“He passed by my studio in San Pedro every First Thursday Art Walk,” said Pat Woolley. “His glowing white hair and turquoise jewelry… always with a smile.”

Astrid Francis shared a photo of Phil with a cellist from the Philadelphia Orchestra, taken in December. “Phil, who loved classical music, had tickets to the Brandenburg Symphony, but couldn’t go because he was too sick. One of his daughters contacted the orchestra, and one of the cellists came to Phil’s house in Redondo Beach and played part of the symphony for him. It was a very touching moment for Phil and made him very happy.”

“About the time that I heard about Phil’s declining health,” wrote Sophia (Karen) Dow, “perhaps around the beginning of October, I was cleaning out the inside of my car and came across a tape of classical music that Phil had made for me. I hadn’t seen this tape in years. This tape was probably made during the early ‘90s and contained some of his favorite pieces. One that I remember he especially liked is Mozart’s ‘Exsultate, jubilate.’ We shared a love of Mozart. I listen to the tape every time I drive in my car, as I used to when he first gave it to me. Every time I am in my car I am driving with Phil. I can hear him say, ‘Hey, baby, what’s up?’ knowing that he’s listening with me. It’s the only music I play when I’m driving. Comforting. Reassuring. Besides some pictures and artwork he gave me, this is the most wonderful gift I have from him. Like him, it’s so alive and full of the joy of life. Reverent and soulful. Beautiful soaring choral music. Uplifting…. up to the heavens. May heaven look down upon us and grant us peace and understanding… and forever cherish our dear Phil as we all will.”

And of course Maria Del Giudice: “As my sweetheart, my friend, my partner, Phil was everything to me. We had seven years of love, laughter, tears, sharing each other’s triumphs and problems. I am so grateful for those years, for all the experiences we shared, for being part of each other’s families.” Maria was living on the East Coast, but every six to eight weeks she would visit Phil or vice-versa. “ He was my heart. I will cherish our love and time together and will forever miss him and love him.”

As will many others.

A celebration of the life of Phil Weisgerber takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Loft, 401 S. Mesa Ave., San Pedro, organized and hosted by his children Phillip, Paula, Charlotte, and Sarah. In lieu of flowers, one can make donations to two organizations that Phil was quite fond of: Mono Lake Committee, P.O. Box 29, Lee Vining, CA 93541 (* Please note that the donation is In Memory of Phil Weisgerber), or KUSC .org Classical fm 91.5 (*You can either donate online at kusc.org, or by calling (213) 225-7404. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.