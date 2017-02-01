South Bay arts calendar from Feb. 2 to 8

Thursday, February 2

Forms abstract and elegant

“Ann Weber, Sculpture” is on view tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. during the First Thursday Art Walk at Gallery 478, located at 478 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. The reception for the artist is on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. Presented by TransVagrant and Gallery 478, Weber’s is “composed of inelegant salvaged cardboard… Freestanding or wall-mounted, her work celebrates the unanticipated in form and facture.” Through April 30. Call (310) 600-4873 or go to transvagrant.com.

Friday, February 3

All the pieces fit

The Palos Verdes/South Bay chapter of Mu Phi Epsilon presents its annual “Musical Mosaic” fundraiser to support music in our schools, and the featured performers include pianist Anli Lin Tong, organist Sarah Yun, the South Bay Children’s Choir, the Firebird Balalaika Ensemble, the Artisan Guitar Ensemble (Max Mendoza, Andre Giraldo, Daniel Ramirez), and Campus Concerts. It takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Tickets, $25 adults; $10 junior and senior high; free for elementary school students. Information: j-dvlasek@cox.net and tickets: david@thechampions.com.

Written for success

Natalie Baszile, the author of “Queen Sugar,” the story of an African-American woman who unexpectedly inherits a Louisiana sugarcane farm, reads and discusses her novel from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Marymount California University in The Commons, 30800 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. (310) 303-7223.

She can sing, but…

Mandy Harvey is a deaf American jazz singer and songwriter, although she has managed to overcome this to a large extent and regularly performs, including at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of the Studio Cabaret Series. Tickets, $48 (with dinner) and $33 concert only. (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Silver screen legend

Rudolph Valentino stars in the 1922 silent film “Blood and Sand,” screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Piano, violin recital

Violinist Benjamin Hudson and pianist Antoinette Perry perform music by J.S. Bach and Mozart, plus Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer Michael Paterson, at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Did Genji have a tail?

The Ken Dance Company/Jazz Dance L.A. Foundation presents “Genesis of Yamato: The Heart of Japan, Yamato to be One” at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The “dance show embodies Japanese ancestry, scholars, myths, tails, and literature, such as ‘Genji Monogatari’ (the tail of Genji),” according the to the press release. Apart from that, the elegance and grace of Japanese culture. Tickets, $35; $30. Call (310) 781-7171,

Art events at the Grand Annex

The Grand Annex, 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro, has a lot going on in February: 2/3: The Fire, playing high-energy Scottish music; 2/11: Willie Watson, plays music influenced by Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Neil Young, etc.; 2/18: The country trio Honey County; “The Belle of Amherst,” a one-woman play starring Melanie Jones as Emily Dickinson. Tickets, $20 to $35. Further information: (310) 833-4813 or go to grandannex.org.

Saturday, February 4

He doesn’t burn his feet!

“2017 Year of the Fire Rooster” has an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. at APC Fine Arts & Graphics Gallery, 1621 Cabrillo Ave., Torrance. The show, up through March 10, features new work by Nathan Anderson, Lisa Bjornstad, Lisa Chakrabarti, Lisa Cloud, Bobbie Davison, Dianara Djabieva, Amelia Haru, Ron Hust, Heather Ireland, Ron Libbrecht, Beth Shibata, Ron Squared, and Duncan Tooley. (310) 328-0366 or go to apcfinearts.com.

Murder, she wrote

True crime writer Denise Wallace discusses some of the steps that may get your book published. She’s a story analyst in Hollywood also, and she’ll spill the beans from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Free. (310) 318-0675 or go to redondo.org/library/.

You can’t trust your eyes!

Lady of Magic Sisuepahn Phila will be doing close-up magic from 6 to 8 p.m. at the tables of Rock ‘n’ Brews, 6300 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Always a delight! (310) 378-4970.

Intimate choreographies

“House” is a site-specific performance on the Pacific edge, and it features the Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre. It takes place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the 1959 Midcentury Anderson house (on the Palos Verdes Peninsula) designed by Aaron G. Green, with original music performed live by Yvette Cornelia and The Treehouse. Sunset cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, then two unique performances. Limited attendance. Tickets, $150 advance purchase; $250 VIP. Go to aaronggreen.org or to the Palos Verdes Art Center website.

It’s how they dance today

The Freshwater Dance Collective and the Kenneth Walker Dance Project present an evening of modern dance and contemporary ballet at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the University Theatre at Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. Here’s a clue: The theater is on Toro Center Dr., off Tamcliff Ave. and Victoria St. Also, $6 to park on campus. Tickets, $10 Saturday and $8 Sunday. Go to artful.ly/store/events/10739.

Farewell, friend

Eat, drink, be merry, and celebrate the life of Phil Weisgerber from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Loft, 401 S. Mesa Ave., San Pedro. Bring a photo to display and memories to share.

Sunday, February 5

Stranger than fiction?

“True Tales from the South Bay,” curated and hosted by author and producer Mariana Williams takes place at 7 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. These are short, 6-minute tales, a whole lot of them! Free. More at TorranceArts.org.

Monday, February 6

Stepping into the past

“Prior Pleasures,” being the photographic work of Ellen Cantor that explores time, loss, and memory, opens at the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates. The artist’s reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 10, and the artist’s talk is at 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. More at pvld.org.

Tuesday, February 7

Colors and movement

Artful Days presents “Pop, Bang, Boom: The Art of the Sixties,” one of the monthly series of art talks by Mary Drobny, from 12:10 to 1 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Free. (310) 818-2326.

How they once did it

“Heated Exchange” features nine contemporary artists working in the ancient medium of encaustic (hot wax), and it opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the University Art Gallery (first floor of LaCorte Hall, Room A-107) at Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. There’s also a related solo exhibition, “Ancient Histories: Encaustic Monoprints,” by David A. Clark. Through March 14. Call (310) 243-3334. ER

