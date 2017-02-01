BEER BROS: Steel Reserve, Smog City Brewing Co.’s vision of sustainability

by Ed Solt

The burgeoning craft beer movement is redefining what it is to be a brewery. While playing by their own rules, each brewery works with an ethic of sustainability. Since opening in Torrance five years ago Smog City Brewing Company’s owners Jonathan and Laurie Porter’s environmental ethos has been reflected in their brewery’s operations, including the recent opening of SCBC’s first satellite tasting room, SteelCraft in Long Beach.

“The beauty of being a family oriented small business is having control,” Laurie Porter said. “We create our own rules.”

While sitting in SCBC’s Torrance tasting room, it’s easy to notice the tangible results of Porter’s beliefs.

The bar is built with the normally discarded crates that brought the brewery’s piping. The bar top made of stained bamboo was a throwaway from a friend’s wine cellar. Transformed from old barrels, the bar stools and chairs also follow in Porter’s upcycling ethos.

“There’s a lot of waste out there, and we need to figure out how to use it,” she said. “Our grain is reused by a local pig farmer. The water used to cool our beer is cycled and reused over and over again.”

Since gaining recognition for their flagship beers, the brewery’s Coffee Porter and Saber Tooth Squirrel (the latter was the winner of 2016’s World Beer Cup silver medal in Philadelphia and bronze finisher the Great American Beer Fest (GABF) amber ale/red ale category), SCBC has been looking to expand its take on craft brewing via a satellite tasting room.

“We’d get daily emails with proposals, but nothing clicked,” she said. “About a year and a half ago, I received an email from Kim Gros, developer, project manager, and mastermind behind SteelCraft with a picture of the SteelCraft concept. Immediately, I thought to myself, ‘This is Smog City.’”

Gros’ concept consisted of setting up a communal dining space that utilized upcycled metal shipping containers, reclaimed wood tables, bike racks, and featured the cuisine of environmentally conscious eateries.

“There are acres and acres of these steel shipping containers just sitting there,” Porter said. “Other cities, like San Francisco and Austin have embraced this concept. We are the first in Los Angeles.”

SteelCraft is located in the Bixby Knolls section of Long Beach.

“Each on-site vendor has been handpicked to create the most well-rounded space possible — a place where you can get it all,” Porter said.

The eateries are Pig Pen Delicacy, Tajima (a top Japanese restaurant from San Diego known for its ramen), Desano Pizza Bakery, Steelhead Coffee, Waffle Love, The Fresh Shave from Kauai, Hawaii, and noted chocolatier Lovesome Chocolates.



SteelCraft’s grand opening takes place this weekend and will feature a photo booth, and live music from Ben White, Early Bird, Fielding, DJ Bill Child, and DJ Living Room Show.

“Our new tasting room at SteelCraft has gone far beyond our imaginations,” said Porter. “It’s a sustainable concept we’d like to see flourish all over LA and hopefully one day come to the South Bay.”

For more information, check out smogcitybrewing.com and steelcraftlb.com.

Hoppy Happenins’

Steve from Absolution Brewing Company is stoked to announce a new collaboration with Temblor Brewing Company in Bakersfield and Steven Perkins, the drummer for Porno for Pyros, Jane’s Addiction, and Nine Inch Nails. Perkins Pale Ale will be released this Thursday at the Mint in Culver City. Perkins’ band Hellride is playing; they are a supergroup featuring fellow Porno for Pyros bandmates Peter DiStefano and legendary San Pedro bassist Mike Watt.

Wes from Select Beer Store said, “This Thursday, February 2nd, we’re hosting State Brewing Company, one of the newest local South Bay breweries. Matt and Blake have been brewing their straightforward beers for about a year out of Gardena, CA. This will be our first event with them and we’ll be featuring their LaLa Lager, Bright Shiny Object IPA, Hazier Things IPA, and Right Kinda Love Oatmeal Stout. Barley Hops Grill will be on-site, serving up their delicious east meets west BBQ food.” Starts at 6 p.m

Saturday, February 4th, Keith Shore, the amazing artist behind the Mikkeller beer label designs has recently collaborated with Globe designing the first skateboard deck from a limited release featuring the art of prominent beer label artists. Select Beer Store will be hosting the release party and raffle five signed Globe skateboard decks and three complete boards (with trucks and wheels) featuring Keith Shore’s work. Raffle tickets to all attendees as additional raffle tickets with the purchase of a Mikkeller beer on draft. Must be present to win.

“We’ll have special hours on Sunday, February 5th,” said Wes. “ We’ll be opening early, after the Redondo Superbowl 5k/10k. Stop by starting at 10 am for your after race hydration and pick up bottles to go for the big game. We’ll be closing at 4 pm.”

This Friday, February 3, is the Day One Release of El Segundo Brewing Co‘s Power Plant Triple IPA. Get it while it’s fresh and the hops are presented at their peak. Strand Brewing Company has a super limited release at their brewery tasting room of Chamomile Blonde. Draft only.

Dudes’ Brewing Company will be throwing a Superbowl Party with great specials on brews and free appetizers. Party Starts a little before kick-off.

HopSaint Brewing Company celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with a six-course beer pairing dinner prepared by guest Chef Joe Miller of Bar Pintxo. Start with HopSaint’s Kolsch, then move on to their Hoppy-Face Pils, Pure Intention Pale Ale and Hazy Train IPA. Finish up with HopSaint Smokin’ Ash Porter. Seating is between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The perpetually stoked Tom Dunbabin of King Harbor Brewing Company said “On Saturday we will have can releases of Sink w/ California dry-hopped pale ale and the Tiki Hut IPA. On Sunday, the WaterFront Tasting Room will open at 8 a.m. Half off draft pints all day for people wearing their race bib.”

KHBC also won gold for Cerveza Hermosa and South Bayern Hefeweizen and silver for King Swirly in the About Beer Magazine – Beer Wars competition.

“Tickets go on sale, March 1st, for our 3rd Anniversary Party to be held April 1st featuring a beer garden, King Swirly the 3rd release, and a dunk tank,” he said. Thank you, everyone, for the breakfast burrito info. We are still on our endless quest for awesome breakfast burritos. Email Phil@kingharborbrewing.com or tag @kingharborbrew in your breakfast burrito social media photos.”

Naja’s Place invites you to come watch the Super Bowl on one of their 13 hi-def TVs while “fearing no beer” toward their legendary 88 beer option.

