Advertisement
 Added on February 1, 2017  Randy Angel   , , ,

Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, paddle boarding, running and more

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Football: Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding two Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camps. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., the camps take place Jan. 31 – Feb. 23 and March 7-30 and are run by  Head Coach Matt Ballard and Asst. Coach and Defensive Coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $120 for both camps; $70 for one camp; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

 

The Sunday afternoon Co-ed Flag Football on the Beach League begins Feb. 12 at 10th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach. Games are played with two 20-minute halves, alternating guy and girl quarterbacks, non-contact, girl TDs worth double points. Registration offered as a team only and must be made at the Community Center,710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach prior to the first day of the league. Cost is: $265 per team for City Registration. Roster limit is 10 players with eight teams minimum and 32 teams maximum per league. Length: Regular season is six to eights weeks plus playoffs. For more information or individual signups, contact Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org) or 310-877-3148; or Anna at (anna@prankmonkey.org).

 

Baseball: Mira Costa will be holding its annual Alumni Game on Saturday. Feb 11. Check in is at 10 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:30 a.m and the game at 12 p.m.. For more information contact Head Coach Keith Ramsey, keith.b.ramsey@gmail.com.

 

Redondo Union High School will hold its annual Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday, Feb.  25. Festivities begin with picture at 9 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:15 a.m. and the first pitch at 11 a.m. Former players are urged to contact Redondo head coach Jeff Baumback at Jbaumback@rbusd.org; 562- 256-6527.

 

Fundraising: The Redondo Union High School Sea Hawks 12th Man Booster Club is hosting its first annual Adults Only 80’s Night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Redondo Beach Moose Lodge, 516 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The event features music, food, costume contest, dancing, and photo booth. Reservations are limited and cost $40 per person (add $20 after Feb. 15). For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

 

Paddleboarding: The unofficial start to the paddling season takes place with The Cold Hands Paddle to be held Sunday, Mar. 5 at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro..Open to all ages, the 4-mile race is free with awards given to men’s and women’s stock and unlimited prone and SUP contestants. Raffle tickets and t-shirts available online with proceeds benefitting the Sarcoma Alliance and the fight against cancer. For more information, visit paddleguru.com.

 

Running: Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little  Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Mar. 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

 

Volleyball: The new season of the Co-ed Volleyball on the Beach League on Tuesday nights begin March 14 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in a best two out of three format. Six weeks of regular season play with two weeks of playoffs. Cost is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident  Teams must register at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For questions, contact Bill Sigler (bill@smacksportswear.com) and/or Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org). ER

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login