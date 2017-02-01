Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, paddle boarding, running and more

Football: Open to all 7th and 8th grade student/athletes in all sports, Redondo Union High School will be holding two Sea Hawk 12th Man Youth Speed and Strength Camps. Held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., the camps take place Jan. 31 – Feb. 23 and March 7-30 and are run by Head Coach Matt Ballard and Asst. Coach and Defensive Coordinator Keith Ellison. Cost is $120 for both camps; $70 for one camp; $10 for an individual session. For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

The Sunday afternoon Co-ed Flag Football on the Beach League begins Feb. 12 at 10th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach. Games are played with two 20-minute halves, alternating guy and girl quarterbacks, non-contact, girl TDs worth double points. Registration offered as a team only and must be made at the Community Center,710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach prior to the first day of the league. Cost is: $265 per team for City Registration. Roster limit is 10 players with eight teams minimum and 32 teams maximum per league. Length: Regular season is six to eights weeks plus playoffs. For more information or individual signups, contact Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org) or 310-877-3148; or Anna at (anna@prankmonkey.org).

Baseball: Mira Costa will be holding its annual Alumni Game on Saturday. Feb 11. Check in is at 10 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:30 a.m and the game at 12 p.m.. For more information contact Head Coach Keith Ramsey, keith.b.ramsey@gmail.com.

Redondo Union High School will hold its annual Alumni Baseball Game on Saturday, Feb. 25. Festivities begin with picture at 9 a.m. followed by batting practice at 10:15 a.m. and the first pitch at 11 a.m. Former players are urged to contact Redondo head coach Jeff Baumback at Jbaumback@rbusd.org; 562- 256-6527.

Fundraising: The Redondo Union High School Sea Hawks 12th Man Booster Club is hosting its first annual Adults Only 80’s Night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Redondo Beach Moose Lodge, 516 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. The event features music, food, costume contest, dancing, and photo booth. Reservations are limited and cost $40 per person (add $20 after Feb. 15). For more information and to register, visit ruhsfootball.com.

Paddleboarding: The unofficial start to the paddling season takes place with The Cold Hands Paddle to be held Sunday, Mar. 5 at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro..Open to all ages, the 4-mile race is free with awards given to men’s and women’s stock and unlimited prone and SUP contestants. Raffle tickets and t-shirts available online with proceeds benefitting the Sarcoma Alliance and the fight against cancer. For more information, visit paddleguru.com.

Running: Registration is open for the 14th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 12 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. The event begins with a two-day Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday, Mar. 11. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Volleyball: The new season of the Co-ed Volleyball on the Beach League on Tuesday nights begin March 14 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in a best two out of three format. Six weeks of regular season play with two weeks of playoffs. Cost is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident Teams must register at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For questions, contact Bill Sigler (bill@smacksportswear.com) and/or Chris (cyj@prankmonkey.org). ER

