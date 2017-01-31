Worth The Wait – Best Surfing Day of the Year So Far (video)

Ron “Wizard” Fransen, one of the beach city’s most highly regarded and under recognized musicians, has died at 72. The guitarist performed on albums and on stage with Ricky Nelson, Canned Heat, Rare Earth, Dirk Hamilton and Frank Zappa, as well as with local bands at local clubs, including the Lighthouse. …

Ending one of the most enduring mysteries in the history of Hermosa Beach, officials announced Monday that they had used DNA evidence to discover the identity of the killer of Karen Klass, the ex-wife of Righteous Brothers singer Bill Medley, whose brutal murder went unsolved for more than 40 years. The announcement came at a Sheriff's Department Press Conference held Monday afternoon at the Downtown Los Angeles Hall of Justice.…