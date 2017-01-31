Worth The Wait – Best Surfing Day of the Year So Far (video)
This is the second part of a swell that rolled into the South Bay this week. The first part of the swell (see previous video) brought some fun, head high + waves into the South Bay on Tuesday, Jan. 24th. This video was shot on Wednesday, Jan 25th and had a little more punch and more makable waves. Alex Great, Matt Pagan, Chris Wells, Colin Moran, Andy Prunauer, Kyle Brown and others were on hand to take advantage of the great conditions. Filmed and edited by Civic Couch
