Redondo Beach celebrates 39th year of Super Bowl runs

By Randy Angel

Whether it’s reuniting with old friends, competing while donning a new costume or working up an appetite for parties later in the day, the Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K/5K has become a tradition for hundreds of participants each year.

Redondo Beach residents Scott and Monika Hoffman are among the latest to make the run an annual event when they celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a pair of running shoes.

Last year, the couple spent their first morning as husband and wife running in the 5K race and vowed to return this year.

“We will be running in this year’s race in a honeymoon theme and next year maybe with a baby buggy,” Monika said. “Although we were a bit hung over, last year was a fun achievement for us to make it out the morning after we were married. We have a blast dressing up and want to wear something honeymoon related but haven’t locked it down yet. We were in New Zealand and Fiji for our honeymoon so we’ll probably go for something tropical.”

Registration is still available for the 39th annual Redondo Beach Super Bowl Sunday 10K/5K Run/Walk presented by Kaiser Permanente and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. with the annual costume contest presented by the King Harbor Association and a new Kids Dash for youth 12 and under. The 5K starts at 7:30 a..m. followed by the Baby Buggy and 10K races.

The event also includes a two-day free Health and Fitness Expo presented by Michelob Ultra and the inaugural Kid’s Zone.

On Saturday at the Fitness Stage, Kaiser Permanente will host a BUTI Yoga session at 10 a.m. and an introduction to kickboxing at 3 p.m. Beach Cities Health District will instruct Toddler Movement beginning at 11 a.m. and the YMCA will hold a Zumba workout at 1 p.m. followed by a Boot Camp at 2 p.m. Healthy Cooking with Kids classes will run throughout the day beginning at 10:30 a.m..

Race day activities include yoga and stretching.

Entry fee are $35 for the 5K; $40 for the 10K and Baby Buggy races and $10 for the 1K Kids Run (add $5 on race weekend). Registration is available at redondo10K.com or at the Health Expo.

Beach Cities Health District is sponsoring the Kids Dash and all the kids will receive a special kids participant medal and given a discount code for their parents to participate in the other events.

Another first this year is all participants in the overall races 5K and 10K will receive finisher medals.

