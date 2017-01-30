‘Wizard’ Fransen was guitarist, studio engineer for Canned Heat, Rare Earth, Dirk Hamilton

Ron “Wizard” Fransen, one of the beach city’s most highly regarded and under recognized musicians, died Sunday, January 22, following a long illness. He was 72. The guitarist performed on albums and on stage with Ricky Nelson, Canned Heat, Rare Earth, Dirk Hamilton and Frank Zappa, as well as with local bands at local clubs, including the Lighthouse. He earned his nickname for his wizardry as a studio engineer, recalled his former girlfriend Gloria Sohler.

Fransen told long time friend Sue Villican that he would have died at a young age had he not been fired from the Ricky Nelson Band.

“He said Ricky wanted everyone in the band to sing and Ron couldn’t sing. A few weeks after Ron was kicked out of the band, Ricky and five members of his band died in a plane crash on their way to a concert in Texas.” ER

