Girls toe the line at Elks Hoop Shoot free throw championships

By Randy Angel

Standing at the free throw line with all eyes focused on the individual, basketball players of all ages must deal with the pressure.

In a display of focus and discipline, two local young girls overcame anxiety to qualify for a chance at a State Championship Saturday after winning their respective divisions in the Elks Hoop Shoot District free throw competition.

Manhattan Beach Middle School’s Kelly Pavlick nailed 17 of 25 free throws to win the girls 10-11 division and Alexandra Lopresto, of Parras Middle School, hit 18 shots to capture the girls 12-13 age group at the California South Coast Central State Championships held January 21 at North High School in Torrance.

The girls advance to the California State Championships, also to be held at North High, on Saturday, Feb. 4 beginning at 9 a.m.

Pavlick has experience competing in the State Championships when she qualified two years ago but faltered. Soon after, she stopped playing in the Manhattan Beach Youth Basketball (MBYB) league to focus on volleyball and had not touched a basketball since before having only three practice sessions with her father Gary in their backyard before this year’s local Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot competition began in December.

“I love volleyball more,” Pavlick said. “But the Hoop Shoot has made me want to play MBYB again.”

Pavlick admitted being intimidated during the District contest, particularly after a slow start.

“The other girls look so good, but even if I missed a couple of shots I knew I couldn’t give up because there’s still a chance and there is always hope,” Pavlick said. “Finding out I can compete with girls who look so good and maybe even beat them has given me so much more confidence.”

A dejected Pavlick hit only four out of her first 10 attempts before sitting on the bench in second place with little hope. Then, when called out again, she was successful on 13 of her next 15 attempts.

When asked how she handles the pressure of the Hoop Shoot, Pavlick said, “I really don’t think about anything, just to do what worked before.”

Coached by Lamont Carr, other athletes representing Elks Lodge 1378 in the District competition were Trent Turner (Parras), Jonah Mirkovich (Beryl Elementary) and Bo Ausmus (Beryl).

Competing in the boys 12-13 division, Turner just missed qualifying for state, losing a tiebreaker after making 24 of 25 shots in regulation and 28 of 30 on the day for a second-place finish.

Mirkovich was runner-up in the boys 10-11 age group connecting on 14 of 25 attempts and Ausmus placed fourth in the boys 8-9 division.

State champions qualify for the West Region 7 competition in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday, Feb. 25 with the winners advancing to the National Finals on Saturday, Apr. 22 in Chicago, Ill.. For more information, visit elks.org/hoopshoot.

