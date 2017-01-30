Advertisement
Hermosa Beach Suzy’s Deborah “DK” Kaho passes on

Deborah “DK” Agnes Kahlo, co-owner with her husband Sal of Suzy’s in Hermosa Beach, passed away Sunday, January 22.

DK and Sal shared many interests. A love of music was at the top of that list, leading the couple to buy Suzy’s Bar and Grill in 2008. DK’s legacy was her passion and support of musicians. DK loved every moment of being involved in her community and opened Suzy’s stage to hundreds of aspiring and accomplished artists.

DK was born February 28, 1951 in Whittier, California to Jack and Marjorie Kahlo. Her family moved to Palos Verdes, where DK graduated from Palos Verdes High School. DK is survived by her devoted husband of 38 years, Sal, her two stepchildren, Dani and Tim, her many friends and beloved cats. 

A celebration of DK’s life will be held on February 10 at 3 p.m. at Journey of Faith Church, 1243 Artesia Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. ER 

