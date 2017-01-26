Spotlight on the Hill – Morgan’s Jewelers PV Celebrates 75th anniversary
Morgans Celebrates
75th anniversary
Morgan’s Jewelers celebrated their 70th anniversary and the holidays with live music, h’orderves and a Rolex watch giveaway as a thank you to their loyal patrons. The open bar’s top shelf libations included Duval beers and Hendricks gin. Fine jewelry purveyors came from all over the country to share their expertise and to showcase one-of-a- kind jewels. Carlos Chanu of Assael Pearls talked to guests oysters pearls and also mother of pearl from Nautilus shells. Morgan’s owner Marshal Varon also shared his expertise.
Photos by Stephanie Cartozian
