 Added on January 26, 2017  Judy Rae  

Spotlight on the Hill – Malaga Cove Homeowners Association Celebrates Camaraderie

Malaga Cove Homeowners Association

Celebrates Camaraderie

The Malaga Cove Homeowners Association celebrated its 10th Annual Neighborhood get-together, Sunday November 20th. The historic La Venta Inn was the venue for this cherished community gathering. Over 175 Malaga Cove residents braved the whispers of rain and toasted to the holiday season while enjoying delicious appetizers, hors d’oeuvres and decadent desserts catered by New York Foods. This year’s celebration was organized by party co-chairs Valerie Beranek and Tricia Rapaport. Other’s who played a role include Olympia Wyman, Steve Rapaport, Alex Davis, Cynthia Underberger, Dave and Rita Evans, Art and Christine Fine, Betsy Treynor and La Venta’s Mike Halish.

Photos by Betsy Treynor

by Judy Rae

